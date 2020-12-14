Ravens vs Browns live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football online

Ravens vs Browns live stream channel, start time The Ravens vs Browns live stream begins at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT, Monday, December 14 on ESPN.

A lot has happened in 13 weeks, as this Ravens vs Browns live stream features two changed teams. When they met in week one, the Ravens destroyed the Browns 38-6.

But as the weeks went on, Baltimore has been run down by Covid and injuries, while Cleveland has considerably improved, especially in its passing game.

Standing at 7-5, Baltimore needs to win this NFL live stream to have any shot at the playoffs. At 9-3, Cleveland is on a come-from-behind streak and looking to challenge the no-longer-invincible Steelers in the AFC North.

The best streaming services

The 63 best Netflix shows and TV series

Health problems hit the Ravens hard, especially when they lost quarterback Lamar Jackson for two weeks due to a Covid infection. Last year's MVP returned in fine form for Tuesday's 34-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys, in which he threw two touchdowns and rushed for a third.

But he's still missing some of his top targets, including wide receivers Dez Bryant and Willie Snead IV, due to Covid. Luckily, Jackson is a double threat who can run as well as pass, and he's likely to continue exploiting rushing opportunities as much as possible in this game.

Baltimore also has a deep bench of running backs who can carry the ball. But Cleveland will be much tougher on rushers than the Cowboys defense could manage to be. (The Browns are ranked eighth in the NFL against the run.)

How to watch Ravens vs Browns live streams with a VPN

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the NFL live streams you want, you can still get a live stream. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied. Stream NFL with ExpressVPN and your go-to streaming service.

View Deal

Ravens vs Browns live streams in the US

In the US, Ravens vs Browns is going to be carried on ESPN, which is available on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET/ 5:15 p.m. PT December 14.

Of the two, football fans will probably want fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, NBC, Fox, ESPN and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

Sling may get you this game, but it doesn't include CBS (nor NFL RedZone). It's a case of "you get what you pay for" since Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX and NBC and the NFL Network) costs $45 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $59.99 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best streaming services that offers ESPN and it's our top pick for watching all of the 2020 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right broadcast networks and the two cable channels you'll need to get your football fix. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service with some of the channels that football fans want, providing a middle ground. The $45 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local Fox and NBC affiliates.View Deal

Ravens vs Browns live streams for free

If you just want to watch Ravens vs Browns on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. Yes, that also includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

Ravens vs Browns live streams in the UK

You can watch Ravens vs Browns live across the pond, even if it is an an ungodly hour of 1:15 a.m. local BST. Yes, those in the U.K. will want Sky Sports for watching NFL games in the U.K. It will also feature more than 100 live games this season. It's on the Sky Sports NFL channel.

If you're an existing Sky customer, you can get all of that with the Sky Sports Complete Pack, for £39 per month.

If you're not looking to spend that much, you can get a less comprehensive Sky Sports pass from Now TV. Daily, weekly and monthly passes range from £9.99 to £33.99.

Ravens vs Browns live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Ravens vs Browns live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.