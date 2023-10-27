Rams vs Cowboys live stream: How to watch NFL week 8 online

The Rams vs Cowboys live stream has Dak Prescott and a 4-2 Dallas team taking on the Matthew Stafford-led 3-4 Rams. These teams have struggled to find consistency as of late so both will be looking to this NFL live stream to be the start of a great run.

Rams vs Cowboys channel, start time The Rams vs Cowboys live stream airs on Sunday, Oct. 29.

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST / 3 a.m. AEST (Oct. 30)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Since winning the Super Bowl two seasons ago, the Rams have fallen on tough times. They went just 5-12 last season and don’t seem to be finding their way this year. This week, they head into Dallas looking to turn things around, but they know that is one tough task.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford has only seen his passer rating drop over the last three seasons from 102.9 in his first year with the Rams, to 87.4 last season to 82.3 now. Of course, Cooper Kupp missed significant time with an injury, but now Kupp is back and teamed up with rookie wideout sensation Puka Nakua. With both targets at Stafford’s disposal, he’s seen his numbers only slightly rise to an average of a 90.7 passer rating over the last three games.

The Cowboys will look to capitalize on Stafford’s struggles, especially while the 35-year-old quarterback is under pressure. Stafford’s numbers drop to a passer rating of 79.3 when the pass rush is in his face. Dallas pressures quarterbacks more than any team in the NFL, getting pressure on 45.9% of dropbacks.

Leading that defensive charge are linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland. Parsons is on his way to another double-digit sack campaign with five on the year, while Bland is enjoying a breakout season. The second-year corner has three interceptions and is one of only two players in the league with at least three picks and seven passes defended.

Dallas' passing attack is probably very eager to attack the secondary of the Rams. Quarterback Dak Prescott and company watched what the Steelers did last week with Dionte Johnson and George Pickens each catching five passes for at least 79 yards versus the L.A. defense. Cowboy’s wideouts CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, have struggled to put up numbers this year, so this Rams defense may be just what they need to get on track.

DraftKings has the Cowboys as 6-point home favorites against the Rams. The over/under is 45.5 points.

How to watch Rams vs Cowboys live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Rams vs Cowboys you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Rams vs Cowboys live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Rams vs Cowboys live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas or with most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Sunday, Oct. 29.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Blue package starts at just $40 per month and comes with Fox and over 40 other channels. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including FOX, all the broadcast networks, ESPN and more.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN. Right now, new subscribers can get half off their first month!

Fubo: One of the best streaming services with CBS, and the top pick for watching NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay upfront, and our FuboTV promo codes could help you save on a monthly plan.

Rams vs Cowboys live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Rams vs Cowboys.

Rams vs Cowboys live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Rams vs Cowboys on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The Rams vs Cowboys live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Rams vs Cowboys live streams in Canada

For our neighbors to the north, there are a couple of options to watch Rams vs Cowboys live streams in Canada.

If you have a traditional TV provider Rams vs Cowboys is available on CTV Toronto, CTV Kitchener, CTV Northern Ontario, CTV2 BC, CTV2 Alberta, CTV2 Ottawa, CTV2 Atlantic, and RDS2

But if you've cut the cord, you'll want you'll want DAZN to watch the NFL 2023-24 season. A monthly DAZN subscription costs CA$24.99 and includes regular season games and the Super Bowl in addition to other sports. If you want to save some money, you can save 50% with a CA$199.99 annual subscription. To get the most games possible, add NFL Game Pass to your existing DAZN subscription.

Rams vs Cowboys live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Rams vs Cowboys NFL live stream in a couple of different locations. Kayo Sports or Foxtel will give you ESPN coverage of the game along with a few other NFL games each week.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also use the NFL Game Pass service through DAZN to watch the Rams vs Cowboys NFL live stream. This offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available in Australia and is priced at AU$280 for the full season, or AU$29 a week.