PS5 won't get delayed by coronavirus, says Sony

Mounting PS5 release date concerns should be hushed, at least for a moment. While speculation has pointed towards Sony's big next-gen console getting pushed further back due to the coronavirus pandemic — possibly into 2021 — that should not be the case.

A Sony rep told Bloomberg that the company doesn’t see any "notable impact" on the release of the PS5, which is expected during Holiday 2020.

That quote isn't exactly firm, though, as we don't know what Sony considers to be a "notable impact."

On a related note, Microsoft is standing strong on its Xbox Series X release date not moving. Specifically, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told CNBC that production is "getting back on rails" for its major consumer products.

Most recently, Sony provided a deep dive into the PS5's system architecture that some were disappointed by. While Sony unveiled key features like a fast-loading 825 SSD and powerful 10.3 GPU, some fans were expecting a flashier event with more news about the upcoming system's design, features and game lineup.

Folks wondering about release dates aren't just concerned over which will come out in time for the 2020 holiday season. There's also a bit of horse-race prognostication going on, as the system that launches first could end up securing a lead in this generation of the console war.