PS5 jet-black design shows the Xbox Series X killer we really want

The PS5 is back in black in these new designs. As smart as the white design for the DualSense controller is, seeing the next PlayStation rendered in its traditional colors just looks right.

These renders were first launched on LetsGoDigital (via T3 ), designed by the site's long-term collaborator Giuseppe Spinelli (a.k.a. Snoreyn ). Spinelli showed us his all-white design for the PS5 recently, but he's taken a few liberties to present us this all-black take on the console, enhanced with blue LEDs and a metallic logo.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital/Snoreyn)

Since the PlayStation 2, the traditional color of Sony games consoles has been all black. While Xbox has often played around with black as well, it leans more into its green highlights than PlayStation has done into its blue ones, as we can see in the revealed Xbox Series X design.

We'd assumed Sony would be bringing us another black console with the PS5, but the reveal of the white and black DualSense controller has thrown that into question. Spinelli has recolored the controller for this set of renders to be entirely black as well, but it seems more likely that Sony's going to make the two-tone design the new default, even if it sells alternate colors like it has in the past.

We're eagerly anticipating big news next month for both the PS5 and Xbox Series X/Series S. With E3 2020 cancelled, Microsoft and Sony have been rumored to be bringing their next reveal events ahead in their calendars. This doesn't matter so much for Xbox, which has already shown us most of what the Xbox has to offer. But since Sony is continuing to hold off on showing us the console's design, PlayStation fans are extra excited for whatever May brings.

We'll actually see the consoles launch towards the end of the year, likely during November. We're expecting the PS5 to retail for slightly less than the more graphically powerful Xbox Series X, but the Xbox Series S will act as a cheaper alternative in Microsoft's next-generation strategy, albeit at the expense of graphical power.