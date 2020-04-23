Xbox Series X games will be revealed soon — your move, PS5

Microsoft’s Xbox boss Phil Spencer has said that game reveals for the Xbox Series X aren’t too far away. However, he didn’t shed light on when we can expect a deluge of next-gen game announcements.

Spencer took to Twitter to say Microsoft’s next big plan for Xbox Series X is to talk about the games that will be coming to its new console. As it stands, we know about only a handful of Xbox Series X games, such as Halo Infinite, Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion.

“I've never been more excited about Xbox plans,” Spencer tweeted. “We've heard you, you want transparency/authenticity. We plan to keep showing that way, next step is not too much of a wait (games).”

Other than teasing short trailers of Halo Infinite and Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, Microsoft has mostly kept all its Xbox Series X talk based around the console’s design and hardware. That’s more than Sony has shared, though, having discussed only PS5 specs and performance, along with revealing the DualSense controller.

Microsoft has shown off what Gears 5 looks like running on the Xbox Series X hardware, with improved visuals and resolution. But we’re still waiting for a proper showcase of games that tap into the ray-tracing capabilities and 12 teraflops of processing power underneath the console's blocky chassis.

As Microsoft’s Xbox Game Studios has prominent developers such as Obsidian under its banner, we hope that when Microsft does reveal games for the Xbox Series X, they’ll include exclusive titles that set the console apart from the PS5. Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Halo Infinite will be Xbox exclusives, but we’re expecting Microsoft’s Xbox division to have a lot more up its sleeve.

There are also multiplatform games, like the aforementioned Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs Legion, which will come out on both Microsoft’s and Sony’s next-generation consoles. We’re keen to see what the Xbox Series X can do with those games. We’ve already seen footage of Observer: System Redux running on the PS5 with significantly enhanced visuals over the original game. We’d expect Microsoft to also show where its own console might have the edge.

Since the Xbox Series X is slated to have extensive and easy-to-use backwards compatibility, we’d like to see Microsoft explain how far it will take this feature. Will it extend just to Xbox One S and Xbox 360 games, or go back to include titles from the original Xbox’s catalogue as well?

E3 2020 was going to be the place for Microsoft to present a big Xbox and games showcase, but that’s been cancelled thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. But an Xbox Series X launch is expected to take place in May, so that’s probably where we'll see a big presentation from Microsoft.