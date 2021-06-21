Prime Day bargain: Amazon Echo Buds 2 drop to $79

Want wireless earbuds with good sound quality and solid noise cancellation at an affordable price? Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are on sale at their lowest price ever in one of the best Prime Day deals available right now.

The Echo Buds 2 are $79.99, which is 33% off the regular price of $119.99. The wireless earbuds are small, light, and sweat-resistant. And, they're equipped with Alexa, so, you can ask the voice assistant to play songs while you're on the go.

Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Black): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal

In our Amazon Echo Buds 2 review, we lauded the updated model, which has more features and improved battery power than the previous generation. And at $79, the price is very nice — it's a fantastic bargain for anyone who uses Amazon’s ecosystem or just wants inexpensive, high-performing wireless earbuds.

The Alexa integration is amazing, giving you hundreds of Alexa skills at the tip of your tongue. A sleeker, smaller design makes the Echo Buds 2 much more stylish and unobtrusive. They come with an IPX4 rating to withstand splashes, sweat, and light rain. Amazon includes multiple tips and wings to accommodate different ear shapes, so the Echo Buds 2 are comfortable and pleasant to wear.

For all those features at such an affordable price, the Echo Buds 2 deserve their slot in our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds.

