Act Fast: 2019 iPad Just Hit Its Cheapest Price Ever

Make no mistake: The 2019 Apple iPad is going to be a hot item this holiday season. However, if you can't wait till the end of the month, we've found some solid iPad Black Friday deals you can get right now.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Apple iPad 10.2-inch Tablet on sale for $299. That's $30 off and the lowest price we've seen for the 32GB model. Need more storage space? The 128GB model is also on sale for $399 ($30 off). Amazon is the only retailer offering this price at the moment.

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but it now sports a larger LCD, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. All models are now $30 off.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the new Apple iPad 2019 , which won an Editor's Choice award. Although it uses the same A10 Fusion CPU found in its predecessor, it now supports Apple's Smart Keyboard Cover, boasts a larger 10.2-inch screen, and offers more battery life (just shy of 12 hours) than the 2018 model, which maxed out at 10 hours.

Meanwhile, the new screen is super bright and crisp offering a 2160 x 1620 resolution. We predict prices may drop an extra $20 when Black Friday deals officially begin, but if you can't wait till then — this is a solid deal you can get now.