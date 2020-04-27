Google Pixel Buds 2 unveiled: Release date, price, specs and how to pre-order

The Google Pixel Buds 2, simply called Pixel Buds, has been unveiled at last. The wireless earbuds and all its refreshed specs are available to purchase as of today (April 27).

The Pixel Buds 2 look primed to resolve several of the flaws we pointed out in our Google Pixel Buds review. With improved audio hardware, fast pairing, adaptive sound listening and a $179 price tag, the Pixel Buds 2 are shaping up to be a seductive set of headphones.

Plus, the Google Assistant-enabled Buds 2 ditch that awkward connecting cord, giving the pair a shot at shaking up our best wireless earbuds rankings.

The best noise cancelling headphones right now

Google Pixel 4a: Everything we know so far

But are the Buds 2 ready to challenge the practically perfect AirPods Pro? Google's pair lacks active noise cancellation, but have plenty of smarts and cost $70 less.

We'll have to conduct a full review of the Google Pixel Buds 2 before coming to conclusions, but that doesn't mean we can't be excited about what's on paper right now. Here's everything we know about the Pixel Buds 2, including how to pre-order a pair of your own.

Pixel Buds 2 Specs Price: $179

Color: Clearly white, more colors coming soon

Battery Life: Not rated

Voice assistant: Google Assistant

Water and sweat resistant: Yes

Active noise cancellation: No

The Pixel Buds 2 cost $179 and are available to pre-order as of this writing. The only color option right now is Google's Clearly White. Almost Black, Quite Mint and Oh So Orange — will be available in the coming months.

Pixel Buds 2 can be purchased through the Google Store and retailers including AT&T, Best Buy, T-Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon and Walmart. Target will also carry the Pixel Buds 2 soon.

Google Pixel Buds: $179 @ Best Buy

Order the all-new Google Pixel Buds 2 in Clearly White now and be among the first to own the pair of truly wireless headphones with Adaptive Sound and Google Assistant built in.View Deal

Pixel Buds 2 fit and design

The Pixel Buds 2 sit flush inside your ears, creating a low profile look. Google says the the pair won't be knocked out of your ears easily, which is usually a concern with truly wireless earbuds. According to the company, it scanned thousands of ears to come up with a design that's comfortable for most people.

Flexible eartips (3 different sizes included) create a seal for your ears, while spatial vents should alleviate that plugged-ear feeling. The Pixel Buds 2 are sweat and water resistant, too, meaning they'll fare fine during runs or other workouts.

Pixel Buds 2 features: Adaptive sound and Google assistant

The Pixel Buds 2 sport custom 12-millimeter dynamic speaker drivers, dual beam-forming microphones and a voice accelerometer that picks up on the vibrations of your jawbone when you’re talking to improve your phone call quality.

New Adaptive Sound technology also uses the built-in microphones to automatically adjust your music volume based on the real-time changing noises in your environment. Think of it like the auto-brightness feature on your phone screen.

And the Buds pack Google Assistant, of course. Just say, "Hey Google" for hands-free music control, notification announcements, weather reports and more.

Pixel Buds 2 charging and battery life

Like the first pair of the Pixel Buds, the Pixel Buds 2 offers 5 hours of listening time and an additional 24 hours with the companion charging case. A quick 10-minute charge in the case gives you 2 hours of listening time, while an hour will give you a full charge.

The Google Pixel Buds 2 is Qi Certified, so you can charge them up with any of the best wireless chargers.

Pixel Buds 2 outlook

Google's Pixel Buds 2 are joining a crowded true wireless earbud space, competing with the AirPods Pro, Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus, Amazon Echo Buds and more. But it seems the company has fixed up a lot of the first pair's flaws, making us think the Buds 2 will resonate as a significant evolution in Google's headphone business.