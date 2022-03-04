Peloton just extended home trial to 100 days — what you need to know

If you’ve been thinking about adding one of the best treadmills, or best exercise bikes to your home gym, one name that comes up time and time again is Peloton. Despite some recent bad news, Peloton is still regarded as one of the best in the business when it comes to engaging classes and enthusiastic instructors.

Peloton’s latest offer allows you to try a Peloton Bike , Bike+, or Tread at home for 100 days before committing. Interested? Read on to find out more.

What is the Peloton home trial?

Peloton has announced it is extending its home trial from 30 days to 100 from March 3 until 2:59ET on March 22. This means you can ride or run at home for 100 days, and get a full refund if you realize it’s not for you.

Of course, the catch is that you’ll actually have to buy the product, which doesn’t come cheap. In January, Peloton raised the prices of its Bike and Tread , as users now have to pay for the delivery and installation of the products, which costs $250 and $350 respectively. Customers who pay by credit card will have to pay the full cost at the time of purchase. Those who qualify for financing will have to pay their first installment.

However, if new members find that the home classes aren’t for them, they will receive a full refund after the 100-day trial. Returns will get free pickups, and Peloton says it’ll also cover shipping fees. While the trial starts once the machine is delivered, once the order has been placed, Peloton says users will have immediate access to the Peloton app, where they can start trying classes (take a look at the best Peloton classes here).

This isn’t the first time Peloton has extended its free trial — Peloton extended its 30-day app trial to 90 days at the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. That said, the company is in a very different position nowadays, as the demand for its Bikes and Treads died off since the pandemic home exercise boom, and production halted due to an excess of products.

Extending the home trial is the company’s latest attempt to attract new users to the platform, and it’s a clever one. From experience, once you start taking regular classes, you see the appeal in the products — it has, and always will be, the instructors and engaging content that make them worth paying for.

New users can find full details about the extended home trial on the Peloton website .

Not for you? Here's everything you need to know about buying a used Peloton, plus the best Peloton alternatives to add to your home gym.