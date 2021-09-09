Packers vs Saints live stream: How to watch NFL week 1 game online

The Packers vs Saints live stream marks the beginning of a new chapter for New Orleans, while Green Bay waits to see if this NFL live stream will be the first page of the final chapter of Rodgers’ career with the team.

Packers vs Saints channel, start time The Packers vs Saints live stream takes place on Sunday (Sept. 12).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9:25 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

All the quarterback drama is done in Green Bay (for now, anyway) as three-time and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is set to start his 16th and likely final season with the Packers. The veteran quarterback doesn’t seem to trust his front office’s commitment to winning.

Rodgers held out of all offseason workouts until training camp leading to more speculation about his future with the Pack. Many think his displeasure started with the team drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round a year ago, but Rodgers says it goes beyond anything done in one draft.

In what was seen as an attempt to appease Rodgers, the Packers brought back one of his favorite targets from years past in veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb. The now 31-year-old Cobb played eight seasons in Green Bay before departing for the Cowboys and then the Texans over the last two seasons.

The Saints are in the midst of a quarterback transition. After 20 NFL seasons, 15 with the Saints, future hall of famer Drew Brees called it a career in February. Jameis Winston, the number one overall pick from the 2015 draft, takes over as the Saints starter. Winston beat out Taysom Hill in the preseason for the starter’s job.

The Packers are 4-point favorites against the Saints. The over/under is 50. Although this is a home game for the Saints on the schedule, they are playing the game in Jacksonville, Florida due to floods in New Orleans from Hurricane Ida. The 2021 NFL season marks the league’s first 17-game regular season schedule.

How to watch Packers vs Saints live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Saints live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Packers vs Saints live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs Saints is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV . The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 12).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS or NFL RedZone). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Packers vs Saints live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Saints.

Packers vs Saints live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Saints on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Saints live stream starts at 9:25 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs Saints live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs Saints live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.