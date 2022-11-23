Packers vs Eagles live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Packers vs Eagles live stream sets the reigning MVP against a top 2022 MVP candidate. Jalen Hurts has turned a lot of heads this season and earned even more attention after his fourth quarter heroics against the Colts last week. While Hurts’ season only seems to be going up, Aaron Rodgers and company are looking to this NFL live stream to give them a step in the right direction.

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST / 11:20 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or on NFL Plus (opens in new tab)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)



Just when you thought Aaron Rodgers and the Packers may have found their way with their incredible come-from-behind 31-28 overtime win over the Cowboys two weeks ago, they go and have a stinker of a game against the Titans last week, resulting in a 27-17 loss. The Pack had their chances to make more of a game of it late but averaged just five plays-per-possession over their last four possessions of the game. The loss dropped them to (4-7) on the season.

Rodgers, a four-time MVP and fresh off back-to-back MVP seasons, is having his struggles this year posting his lowest passer rating (93.2) in eight seasons but seems to have settled in on his new favorite target since the departure of Davonte Adams this past offseason. Rookie wide receiver Christian Watson caught both of Rodgers’ touchdown passes against the Titans, giving the rookie second round pick out of North Dakota State five touchdown receptions over the last two weeks.

The Eagles bounced back from their first loss of the season by pulling out a win in the final minutes of their matchup with the Colts last week. After a lot of early struggles to get anything going, quarterback Jalen Hurts took over in the fourth. First, he hit wide receiver Quez Watkins for Philly’s first touchdown of the game on a 22-yard reception with 13:31 to go in the game. Then after the Colts caches in an AJ Brown fumble for a field goal to make it a 16-10 Indy lead, Hurts capped off an 11-play, 75-yard drive with a seven-yard touchdown run up the middle of the field. Eagles took a 17-16 lead and that was how it finished to give the Eagles an NFL best 9-1 record. Hurts’ play in that fourth quarter is just the latest example of how the 24-year-old has worked his way into the MVP conversation this season.

The word going into last week, what that the “blueprint” was out on how to beat the Eagles. Teams like the Texans and the Commanders managed to have a lot of success against Philadelphia by running the ball right up the middle of the field. A tactic that had a direct correlation to the Eagles missing rookie standout Jordan Davis plugging up the middle of the line of scrimmage. Knowing the Eagles would have to face running backs like Jonathon Taylor (IND), Derrick Henry (TEN) and this week’s opponent Aaron Jones (GB), General Manager Howie Roseman signed free agent and former pro-bowler Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh to the team. They combined for seven tackles and a sack, on the same play in their Eagles’ debut.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Eagles as 7-point favorites against the Packers.

How to watch Packers vs Eagles live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs Eagles, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your hometown, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Packers vs Eagles live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs Eagles live stream is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday (Nov. 27).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add-on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Packers vs Eagles live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has NBC affiliates for this game, as well as local FOX affiliates plus ESPN. Your first month is 50% off!

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2022 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab). Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Packers vs Eagles live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing the Packers vs Eagles live stream.

Packers vs Eagles live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs Eagles on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Main Event. Sky is the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Eagles live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. GMT Monday morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Packers vs Eagles live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Packers vs Eagles live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Packers vs Eagles live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Packers vs Eagles live stream (like all Sunday Night Football games) on ESPN, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.