Packers vs Buccaneers live stream: How to watch NFL week 3 online

The Packers vs Buccaneers live stream puts two of the best quarterbacks of their time on the field to battle it out. Though Tom Brady has taken three of the four regular season matchups against Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay signal caller likely wants to use this NFL live stream to avenge their only playoff meeting.

Packers vs Buccaneers channel, start time The Packers vs Buccaneers live stream airs Sunday (Sept 25).

• Time — 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT / 9.25 p.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN

After dropping their season opener to the Vikings and scoring only one touchdown, the Packers (1-1) needed a “get right game.” Fortunately for Green Bay, they had the Bears next up on their schedule and there has been no team quarterback Aaron Rodgers has dominated more than Chicago. In 23 games against the Bears, Rodgers has posted 23-5 record while throwing for 63 touchdowns and just 10 interceptions. Last week, he notched that 23rd victory over the Bears with a 27-10 win.

Now that Rodgers and company have things back on the right track, they’ll have to focus on stopping this week’s opponent in Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

Tampa Bay is coming off, literally a hard-fought game in the “Big Easy” as they beat the Saints 20-10. Wide receiver Mike Evans was ejected from the game in the fourth quarter after shoving Saint’s cornerback Marshawn Lattimore to the ground while Lattimore was in-the-midst-of a trash talking session with Brady. Lattimore was also ejected, but only Evans is facing a one-game suspension.

The fight seemed to jump start Brady and the Bucs. At the time of the altercation the game was tied 3-3 in the fourth quarter. Then two plays later, Buc’s corner Jamel Dean picked off Jameis Winston. Brady came back on the field and engineered a nine-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped off by a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Breshad Perriman. The Buc scored 17 points in total after the skirmish.

This game will mark the fifth time Rodgers and Brady have faced each other in the regular season. Brady has the upper hand in that series with three victories. This will also be the first matchup between these two teams since the Bucs handed the Pack a 31-26 loss in the NFC Championship game following the 2020 regular season.

According to the Action Network (opens in new tab) the Buccaneers are a 2.5-point favorite.

How to watch Packers vs Buccaneers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Packers vs Buccaneers you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Packers vs Buccaneers live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET / 1:25 p.m. PT Sunday (Sept. 25)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Packers vs Buccaneers live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

Fubo.TV: One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Packers vs Buccaneers.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Packers vs Buccaneers on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs Buccaneers live stream starts at 9.25 p.m. GMT Sunday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Packers vs Buccaneers live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Packers vs Buccaneers live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.