Packers vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Sunday Night Football online

The Packers vs 49ers live stream has Green Bay fans hoping Aaron Rodgers has regained the MVP form that evaded him in week one as a San Francisco fans base gets set to see their home team for the first time in person this season in this NFL live stream .

Packers vs 49ers channel, start time The Packers vs 49ers live stream is Sunday, Sept. 26.

• Time — 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT / 1:20 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports NFL

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers (1-1) started their 2021 campaign with an embarrassing loss to the Saints. Monday, they bounced back. Rodgers picked the Lions apart for four touchdown passes during the Pack’s 35-17 win over Detroit in Monday Night Football. Running back Aaron Jones also had himself a night, catching three of Rodgers touchdown passes while also running for another. Green Bay will look to carry that momentum into Santa Clara.

The 49ers (2-0) are coming off a 17-11 win over the Eagles that tested their resiliency. The Niners needed to pull out all the stops to notch their second win of the season. After falling into a 3-0 hole early against the Eagles, San Francisco blocked a field goal, halted a drive at the one-yard-line and put together two huge scoring drives.

Jimmy Garoppolo engineered a 12-play, 97-yard touchdown drive to take a 7-3 lead by the end of the first half. Then took a 14-3 lead in the third quarter after a 16-play, 92-yard touchdown drive that ate up eight minutes and fifty-nine seconds of game clock between the third and fourth quarters.

The 49ers are 3.5-point favorites against the Packers. The over/under is 49.5.

How to watch Packers vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Packers vs 49ers live stream, you can still see the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Packers vs 49ers live streams in the US

In the US, Packers vs 49ers is going to be broadcast on NBC, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 8:20 p.m. ET / 5:20 p.m. PT Sunday, Sept. 26.

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is not included in NFL Sunday Ticket, as no night-time games are included this week.

Packers vs 49ers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local NBC affiliate is showing Packers vs 49ers.

Packers vs 49ers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Packers vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Packers vs 49ers live stream starts at 1:20 a.m. BST Monday Morning.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Packers vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.