Pacers vs Wizards live stream: How to watch the NBA Playoffs online

Pacers vs Wizards start time, channel The Pacers vs Wizards live stream begins Thursday, May 20th at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT. It will be on TNT.

The Pacers vs Wizards live stream may just be the capstone to the NBA’s play-in tournament, but to these teams it’s a “game seven”. Westbrook and Beal will take on Sabonis and Brogdon for the right to the Eastern Conference’s 8th playoff seed in this NBA playoffs live stream .

Both teams are playing the second and final match-up of the East’s play-in tournament, but they are each coming off very different experiences. The Wizards were blown out by the Celtics in their first game as Jason Tatum dropped 50 on them to propel the C’s into the playoff’s 7th-Seed. Meanwhile, the Pacers did the dominating in their first game beating the Hornets 144-117. The winner of this match-up survives and advances to take on the Eastern Conference’s top-seeded 76ers.

After winning in convincing fashion and shooting 55% while doing so, Indiana comes into this game with a lot of confidence. That’s important especially when considering they lost all three of their games versus Washington this season including a heartbreaking one-point loss in overtime May 8th. Pacers All-Star Domantas Sabonis recorded a triple-double in the loss with 30 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists. Sabonis was just an assist shy of another triple-double against the Hornets, scoring 14 with 21 rebounds and nine assists.

Of course, if anyone knows anything about triple-doubles, its Washington’s Russell Westbrook. He has 184 of them, most all-time in the NBA. Despite his amazing career, the 32-year-old is coming off a tough game against the Celtics. Westbrook hit just 3 shots from the floor in the 2nd half as the Wizards were out scored by 20 after halftime. Bradley Beal, the NBA’s second leading scorer also struggled from the floor in Boston. Beal, who has been hampered by a hamstring injury, shot just 10-25 from the floor including just 1-6 from beyond the arch.

The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites heading into Thursday night. The over/under is 241.

How to avoid Pacers vs Wizards blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Pacers vs Wizards live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Pacers vs Wizards live streams in the US

In the U.S. Pacers vs Wizards airs on TNT, tipping off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 20.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $35. Sling will be a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, and Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Sling and Fubo are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but we go with Sling here even though it doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas), as those games will be on ESPN3.

Pacers vs Wizards live streams in the UK

British basketball fans just need Sky Sports. The Pacers vs Wizards live stream is on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena — starting at 1 a.m. BST.

Pacers vs Wizards live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Pacers vs Wizards on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The game is on TSN1. Unfortunately, the schedule makes it sound like the game won't air live, but at 10 p.m. ET.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.