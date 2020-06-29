OnePlus Nord reveal coming tomorrow — what to expect

The OnePlus Nord, formerly known as the OnePlus Z, will be revealed on Tuesday June 30 at 2PM Central European Time (8AM EST and 1PM BST).

On the OnePlusLiteZThing Instagram account set up by OnePlus, the company revealed the time and date for the showcase of its upcoming budget handset. However, OnePlus stopped short of revealing the actual release date of the phone, which we can expect to arrive in July.

OnePlus’ launch events tend to be very community-driven and fan-focused so we can expect it to take a deep dive into its new handset, albeit in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic preventing physical launch events.

We’re expecting to get a look at a smartphone that borrows heavily from the DNA of the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro, but comes at a significantly cheaper price. At $699 and $899 respectively, the current OnePlus phones no longer have the rather wallet-friendly price tag their predecessors once had, while at the same time sporting flagship-killing specifications.

However, the OnePlus Nord looks set to see OnePlus once again create a phone that’s priced to undercut a lot of flagship and mid-range handsets. The phone is rumored to be priced between $499 to $649, but we’ll know for sure how much it’ll cost in some 24 hours or so.

Slated to come with a 6.4-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, as well as multiple rear cameras, the OnePlus Nord could be another well-equipped OnePlus phone that doesn't break the bank, unlike the iPhone 11 Pro or Galaxy S20 Ultra for example. However, to keep the price down, the OnePlus Nord is set to use a Snapdragon 765G chipset.

That will give the OnePlus Nord more of a mid-range specification at the silicon level. But OnePlus is rather good at optimising software and tends to use a very lightly-skinned version of Android. So there’s a good chance it will extract a lot more real-world performance out of a non-flagship chipset that would usually be expected. We predict OnePlus will go into detail about how the Nord still delivers “the speed you need” without relying on an expensive system-on-a-chip.

While the OnePlus Nord will steal the show, we’d not be surprised to see OnePlus also showcase a suite of accessories for its new budget phone, such as more affordable wireless headphones. Having a comprehensive sure to features and accessories should help the OnePlus Nord justify its forecasted higher price than the $399 iPhone SE 2020 and the upcoming Pixel 4a, which is expected to cost as little as $349.