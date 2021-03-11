OnePlus 9 Pro final design and colors just leaked

OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro renders have just leaked ahead of their March 23 launch date, via German tech site WinFuture.

There aren’t any major surprises here, but it does give us a very good look at what OnePlus has in store for us at the end of the month. And evidently, the company has taken a page out of the Samsung Galaxy S21’s book with a lilac/purple offering.

The design shouldn’t be surprising for anyone who has kept up with OnePlus 9 leaks, or those who are familiar with the OnePlus 8T.

The OnePlus 9 (Image credit: WinFuture)

From the front, there’s nothing particularly special about the OnePlus 9 or 9 Pro. There’s a large screen, a hole-punch camera in the top left corner, and the Pro model appears to have a curved display as usual.

The back of the phone is where things change. We still have the same rectangular camera module of the OnePlus 8T, but the design of the cameras is slightly different. There are two very prominent camera lenses stacked vertically with smaller lenses nestled in below. The 9 Pro comes with an additional two lenses, while the OnePlus 9 only comes with one.

The Hasselblad partnership is also prominently displayed on the camera module. OnePlus is really pushing the idea that its cameras have improved this time, and that branding hammers the point home. We can probably expect a lot of talk about Hasselblad’s involvement come March 23.

The OnePlus 9 Pro (Image credit: WinFuture)

WinFuture also speculates that the OnePlus 9 may skip the glass design of the 9 Pro. The lack of a metal frame means the design is similar to the “glastic” covers used on the Galaxy S21, suggesting OnePlus may be taking some inspiration from its rival.

Color-wise it looks like the OnePlus 9 Pro will be coming in black, silver, and dark green. The OnePlus 9, on the other hand, looks like it’s coming in light blue, black, and lilac/purple.

Unfortunately, the renders don’t reveal anything about the OnePlus 9E, the cheaper third addition to the OnePlus 9 range. So we have no clue what it might look like, beyond it'll supposedly sport a 6.5-inch display.

Similarly, the renders don’t confirm anything about the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro's phone’s internal specs. However, we have heard that both phones will be running on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset, and will come with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB to 256GB of storage. Camera-wise we’re expecting a 48MP main lens and ultra-wide angle lenses, a 16MP front camera, 4,500 mAh battery and a 120Hz display refresh rate.

The OnePlus 9 is set to come with a 6.5-inch FHD display with a 2MP macro lens, while the 9 Pro is coming with a 6.7-inch QHD display alongside an 8MP telephoto lens and a still-unknown fourth camera lens.

Those final features may still elude us for now, but with March 23 looming, we don't have very long to wait to find out exactly what OnePlus' next phones will feature and if they could be contenders for our best phones list.