OnePlus 9 just got a big 5G boost — here's why

The OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have just got significantly better — at least if your cell contract is with Verizon.

These two phones now work with Verizon's 5G network when you use an unlocked handset with a Verizon SIM. It's arguably a problem that shouldn't have existed in the first place, but we can be glad it's been resolved so quickly after the phone's launch.

The OnePlus 9 series' Verizon certification applies to both Verizon and Visible plans, but in slightly different ways on the two 9 series models.

The basic OnePlus 9 can access LTE and Verizon's slower nationwide 5G signals. The OnePlus 9 Pro can access mmWave Ultra Wideband 5G as well, the company's faster but less widespread 5G option. The bottom line is whichever OnePlus 9 you buy, you'll get some kind of 5G access with Verizon from now on.

With this, you now have a choice of whose SIM you use if you want a OnePlus 9 with 5G in the U.S. T-Mobile users were already able to use 5G on the OnePlus 9 from launch day (March 26). But AT&T still can't offer 5G with either model because it doesn't support the same 5G bands as the phones. If you like the look of the OnePlus 9 but are signed up with AT&T currently, you may want to switch to a new provider if you make the decision to buy.

You have several good reasons to buy one too. In our reviews of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, we were very impressed by their fast charging, performance and cameras. Both have made it onto our best Android phones guide. And thanks to Verizon's certification, they're available for more customers to enjoy to their fullest potential.