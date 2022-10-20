Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream sees a resurgent Liverpool travel to a struggling Nottm Forest — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream takes place Saturday, October 22.

► Time 12:30 p.m. BST / 7.30 a.m. ET / 4.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

After returning to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years, Forest fans will be nervous of a swift return to the second tier and their team’s form has given them plenty of reasons to be fearful. Having not won since August and on just 6 points, Steve Cooper’s side have found the step up tough. A hard-fought goalless draw at Brighton mid-week will give them some hope that they can compete at the highest level. Although most of the players are different, the crowd and manager will remember last season’s narrow loss in the FA cup quarter-final against Liverpool and will surely be out for revenge.



Liverpool seem to have finally addressed their poor start to the season, winning consecutive league games for just the second time this season after a gritty 1-0 victory over West Ham on Wednesday. The reds will be boosted by Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez’s recent performances which have started showing why they spent a record fee on him in the summer. Despite beating their hosts 1-0 at the City Ground in last season’s FA Cup, goalscorer Diogo Jota will miss this game (and the World Cup) with injury. Still only in 7th and four points off the Champions League places, Jurgen Klopp will want to keep their new-found momentum going all the way to the World Cup break.

These two rivals have not played in the League since 1999 so there will be a lot of expectation for this fixture. This matchup between two of England’s most famous sides has seen some classics in the past and with both teams looking for a result we could be treated to another with the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. USA comes with most cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV. Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).