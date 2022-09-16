Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

Two newly promoted teams meet as the Premier League returns with the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream date, time, channels The Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream takes place today (Friday, September 16).

► Time 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Fulham have made a very impressive start since returning to the Premier League. They have only lost two of their opening six matches, claiming two wins and two draws in the other games. And in Aleksandar Mitrovic they have a huge threat up front. The Serbian has already netted on six occasions this season.

Things have been a lot harder for Nottingham Forest. There has been a huge influx of new players and it is taking time for things to click. Steve Cooper’s side have managed only one win and one draw in their first six matches and go into this round of fixtures just one place off the bottom of the table. They have lost their last three league matches, something they will be desperate to put right before the international break.

Manor Salomon and Harry Wilson remain long term injury concerns for the Cottagers, while Antonee Robinson is a major doubt too. For Forest, £9 million summer signing Moussa Niakhate remains out injured.

These two teams have never played each other in the Premier League. Indeed, the last time they met in the top tier of English football was a 2-2 draw back in 1968. However, they have faced each other in lower divisions, with the London side winning five of their last seven league meetings, including a 0-4 win in this fixture last season in the Championship. Forest did, though, win the reverse fixture 0-1 as they pushed towards the playoffs.

This match could have a significant bearing on who avoids relegation back down to the Championship. Find out who can claim the vital points by watching the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream.

Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action this weekend by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream wherever you are

The Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

(opens in new tab) Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Get three months extra free on ExpressVPN (opens in new tab)

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Nottm Forest vs Fulhamkicks off at 8 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Nottm Forest vs Fulham) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Nottm Forest vs Fulham live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).