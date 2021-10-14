Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will see the high-flying Seagulls take on the struggling Canaries. The home side have yet to win a Premier League game this season, but getting that first victory against Brighton will be no easy task, as the south coast side are among the most in-form teams in the division.

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream, date, time, channels The Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream takes place on Saturday (October 16).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Norwich City came into this season very much as an underdog, and their fans weren't blind to that fact. However, even acknowledging that the squad isn't quite top-flight quality, the Canaries' start to the season has been dismal. Six defeats from the opening seven fixtures and the most goals conceded in the league with the fewest scored to boot has the club looking like relegation favorites with not even a third of the season gone.

The East Anglian side did at least manage to get their first point of the season during the last game week, with a battling draw away at Burnley. However, for a team in their position, draws aren't good enough. They need to start winning football matches.

Manager Daniel Farke is well liked and will be given time to put the situation right, but if Norwich are to avoid an immediate return to the Championship they need to start showing that they are worthy of a spot in the Premier League soon. Getting new signings Milto Rashica and Christos Tzolis integrated into the first team will be vital to the club's survival effort.

Brighton & Hove Albion have enjoyed quite a different start to the season. After finishing 16th last season, it was assumed the club would spend most of the season fighting relegation, but that's been far from the case. The club are currently sitting in sixth, equal on points with Manchester United and Manchester City, after winning four of their opening seven and only losing once.

This astounding form has been masterminded by manager Graham Potter, who is rapidly building a name for himself as one of the most talented English managers working in the game. Brighton fans will be hoping he remains in their dugout for years to come.

Brighton's strong form has been thanks in large part to the side finally putting away their chances, which was their Achilles' heel last season. Forward Neal Maupay already has four goals and the likes of Danny Welback and Leandro Trossard are also adding plenty of attacking threat to the side.

Such an in-form side will be licking their lips at the prospect of going up against statically the worst side in the league, but anything can happen in football. Norwich will face an uphill battle if they're to take anything away from this encounter with Brighton, but stranger things have happened.

Can Norwich finally get their first victory of the season?

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream wherever you are

The Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albionlive stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

The game starts at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream on DAZN.

DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in the UK

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion kicks off at 3 p.m. BST in the U.K., but the country's media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services.