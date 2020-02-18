Nintendo Switch Lite is coming in coral pink, and we want it now

If you haven't picked up a Nintendo Switch Lite yet or just want to add another one to your collection, prepare your wallet. Nintendo just unveiled a gorgeous new coral version of its $199 Switch Lite console, which will go on sale on April 3.

The new coral Switch Lite joins the existing turquoise, yellow and gray options, giving prospective Switch Lite owners plenty of fun and vibrant color options. Nintendo also released a limited edition Zacian and Zamazenta edition of the Switch Lite last fall for Pokemon Sword and Shield, though that model is harder to find.

If this new coral pink Switch Lite gets you to buy Nintendo's new dedicated handheld, you'll be doing so at a good time. In addition to being able to play the best Switch games including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Luigi's Mansion 3, you can also look forward to the highly anticipated Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we praised Nintendo's handheld-only Switch for its attractive, portable design and strong battery life. The fact that it now comes in another slick color sure doesn't hurt either.

If you prefer the full Nintendo Switch experience complete with TV support but also want something shiny and new, you can check out the similarly adorable $299 Animal Crossing: New Horizons bundle, which gets you a core Switch with a uniquely designed tablet and Joy-Cons.