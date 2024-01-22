Nintendo Switch 2 could be disappointingly underpowered — here’s what we know

Over the last few console generations, Nintendo hardware has lagged behind its rivals when it comes to raw power, and according to a new leak, that trend will continue with the Nintendo Switch 2.

If this (currently unconfirmed) spec sheet suggestion is accurate, the Switch successor won’t hold a candle to the PS5 or Xbox Series X, and it won't even match the Xbox Series S.

The latest Nintendo Switch 2 rumors (spotted by NotebookCheck ) come via Paul Eccleston aka RedGamingTech on YouTube, and also mix in some reporting from Korean outlet United Daily News. Eccleston has provided a set of Switch 2 specs that are a little underwhelming, although there is some good news sprinkled in there as well.

According to the tech YouTuber's latest video, the Nintendo Switch 2 will pack an eight-core Cortex-A78AE processor, 10 streaming multiprocessors (SMs), 8GB of RAM and just 64GB of eMMC storage.

The same source claims that Switch 2 visuals will be “roughly on par with PS4 when docked” but does note that “comparisons aren’t exactly one-to-one.” While these specs would be an upgrade over the original Switch, Nintendo’s new hardware wouldn’t be able to compete with the current generation of consoles.

On a more positive note, the same source suggests the Nintendo Switch 2 will sport a 7-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. But this goes against a previous rumor that claims Nintendo will stick with an LCD panel for its next Switch system.

Eccleston’s sources have also indicated that the Switch 2 will be fully backwards compatible not just with all of the best Nintendo Switch games but also with many accessories released for the hybrid hardware.

Let’s go Nintendo Switch 2 Pro

In the same video, Eccleston also touches on the possibility of the Nintendo Switch 2 being available in two models, a regular Switch 2 and a suped-up Nintendo Switch 2 Pro.

This more powerful version of the console could pack an increased 12GB of RAM and 12 SMs. This boost in overall power would help with performance but it still wouldn’t be able to match the latest consoles from Sony and Microsoft. Nevertheless, a Switch 2 Pro could be a solid solution to any performance woes that would come from Nintendo releasing a relatively underpowered base model.

However, don’t place your bets quite yet as Eccleston states, “I really would not put a huge amount of faith in [Switch Pro] happening because Nintendo cancels things all of the time.” Nintendo may also prefer to release just a single Switch 2 SKU for the sake of simplicity.

There’s plenty of interesting information within this video, but it’s important to note that for now all these details should be classified as speculation. Nothing in this video is a confirmed fact. Until we get some form of official word from Nintendo itself, all the Switch 2 specs we have are just rumors.

The Nintendo Switch 2 rumor mill continues to spit out new tidbits at a regular clip, and with various sources claiming the hot-anticipated followup to the best-selling Nintendo Switch will launch this year, hopefully, we get some concrete information soon.

Although, when the Switch 2, or whatever Nintendo’s next hardware is eventually revealed to be called, gets its official unveiling, let's hope that the internal specifications are a little more impressive than the ones listed in this latest rumor.