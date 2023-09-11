New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Sept. 11-17)

Curious about what's new on Netflix this week? This week’s headlining title is the Netflix flick Love at First Sight. This high-flying romance is a tale of missed connections that finds two would-be lovers working to find their way back to each other after they’re separated at the airport.

We also suggest checking out Wrestlers, a docuseries that chronicles the legendary Al Snow as he works to keep the professional wrestling league Ohio Valley Wrestling alive and well among the new owners' struggles and mounting financial issues.

This week's new on Netflix list also includes the glam reality series Glow Up season 5, which finds 10 make-up artists competing for a lucrative contract to work alongside some of the world's top make-up artists. Meanwhile, Japanese drama series Once Upon a Crime puts a detective cap on Little Red Riding Hood as she finds herself in the middle of a mystery that must be solved before the stroke of midnight.

Plus, My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2 makes its Netflix streaming debut as the Portokalos family reunites for another blowout wedding in this hilarious sequel to 2002's comedy just in time for the third movie's theatrical debut this month.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Glow Up season 5

Glow Up's fifth season welcomes supermodel Leomie Anderson as its new host. Over eight weeks, 10 gifted make-up artists tackle assignments ranging from special effects for TV to virtual glam for the Metaverse. They navigate global beauty campaigns, drag looks, and celebrity red carpet prep, all while vying for approval from judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner. At stake: the title of Britain's Next Make-up Star and a contract with the world's top MUAs. Each artist brings their own fierce artistry to the table in a way that'll leave even us TikTok make-up enthusiasts shook.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 12

Wrestlers

Netflix's Wrestlers delves into the plight of the Ohio Valley Wrestling league, once graced by legends like Dave Bautista, John Cena, and Brock Lesnar. Spanning seven episodes, the series follows legendary wrestler Al Snow and his team as they race against time to rescue the financially ailing gym over one fateful summer. Directed by Greg Whiteley, the mind behind Cheer and Last Chance U, Wrestlers showcases the cutthroat world beyond the ring, with both the good and the bad moments that happen within the squared circle.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 13

Once Upon a Crime

Once Upon a Crime is a Japanese film that spins an intriguing fantasy-themed tale that finds Little Red Riding Hood (Kanna Hashimoto) turning into a detective as she investigates a mysterious case surrounding Cinderella (Yuko Araki). Based on a popular Japanese novel, it finds Red Riding Hood forced to solve the quandary she's suddenly faced with before the clock strikes midnight. It's a fun mix of fairy tale fantasy and mystery with plenty of comedic elements to keep you laughing, too.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 14

Love at First Sight

This adaptation of Jennifer E. Smith's novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight comes from the same team that brought us the To All the Boys series. When Hadley (Haley Lu Richardson) misses her flight from New York to London, she stumbles upon Oliver (Ben Hardy) at the airport and the two are immediately smitten. They spend their entire trip getting to know each other on the plane, but when they land, they're separated in the hustle of Heathrow. Can they find their way back to each other? We probably already know the answer, but it'll be fun watching everything unfold.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 15

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Toula (Nia Vardalos) and Ian (John Corbett) struggle with the challenges of marriage, parenting and bridging the gap between Greek traditions and what daughter Paris (Elena Kampouris) wants out of life. Toula's need to be ever-present in Paris' life strains their relationship as well as her marriage. Things get even more out of hand when Toula's father Gus (Michael Constantine) stumbles upon a shocking revelation: His marriage was never technically valid. This leads to plans for a grand wedding re-do that's just as crazy as the first time around as Paris preps to head off to college. It's always something with this family.

Watch on Netflix starting Sep. 16

Everything new on Netflix: Sept. 11-17

SEPTEMBER 12

Glow Up: Season 5 (UK) (Netflix Series)

A new batch of aspiring makeup artists draw, contour and blend their way to a big career break in this creative and colorful reality competition series.

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Michelle Wolf.

The Wolf of Wall Street

SEPTEMBER 13

Class Act (FR) (Netflix Series)

A relentlessly ambitious working-class man becomes one of France's most controversial public figures in this fictionalized biopic about Bernard Tapie.

Freestyle (PL) (Netflix Film)

In need of cash for time in the recording studio, a rising rap star with a criminal past sets up a risky drug deal that could cost him everything.

Wrestlers (Netflix Documentary)

At a storied professional wrestling organization, new owners and a roster of rising stars strive to make an impact beyond the ring in this docuseries.

SEPTEMBER 14

Barbie - A Touch of Magic: Season 1

Ehrengard: The Art of Seduction (DK) (Netflix Film)

Appointed to teach the Grand Duchess's timid son the intricacies of seduction, a love connoisseur finds himself in a scandal — and a romance of his own.

Once Upon a Crime (JP) (Netflix Film)

While at the royal ball with Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood finds herself in the middle of a mystery. Can she solve the case before midnight strikes?

Thursday's Widows (MX) (Netflix Series)

Teresa finds her husband and his two best friends dead in the lavish community where they live. As the truth comes to light, so will dark secrets.

SEPTEMBER 15

Ancient Aliens: Seasons 6-7

Band of Brothers

The Club: Part 2 (TR) (Netflix Series)

With her husband gone, Raşel raises her daughter at Club Istanbul with the help of her mother, but their relationships are tested by loss and betrayal.

El Conde (CL) (Netflix Film)

Augusto Pinochet is a vampire ready to die, but the vultures around him won’t let him go without one last bite. A dark satire by Pablo Larraín.

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 7 (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

Journalist and former inmate Raphael Rowe experiences life inside prisons in Finland, the Czech Republic, Indonesia and the Solomon Islands.

Intervention: Season 22

Love at First Sight (Netflix Film)

Two strangers connect on a flight to London, only to be separated by a twist of fate. A reunion seems improbable — but love has a way of defying the odds.

Miseducation (MX) (Netflix Series)

After a public humiliation, a wannabe influencer enrolls in the only university that will take her, where she aspires to regain her social status.

The Pacific

Surviving Summer: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

A new rival drops in as Summer trains with her friends for the national surfing competition, challenging her on the waves — and for the boy she loves.

Wipeout Part 1

SEPTEMBER 16

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 9/12/23

Colette

Leaving 9/14/23

Intervention: Season 21

