5 top new on Netflix shows and movies to watch this week — 'Wednesday' season 2, 'Stolen: Heist of the Century' and more

Netflix isn't adding a ton of new shows and movies this week. It's honestly the slowest week I've seen for the streaming service that I can remember.

But maybe that's what happens when you have to clear out for the phenomenon that is "Wednesday."

The horror comedy spinoff of "The Addams Family" is one of the biggest Netflix originals ever, with season 1 making lead actress Jenna Ortega a star. Season 2, part 1, arrives this week, with the rest of the season coming in September.

It's not the only must-watch show this week, though. "Stolen: Heist of the Century" investigates a 2003 diamond heist that remains one of the biggest thefts to this day. You won't want to miss it.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in August, or take a look at this new romantic drama movie that was one of the biggest new arrivals last week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Wednesday' season 2 part 1

Wednesday: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As already mentioned, "Wednesday" season 2 is by far the most anticipated show or movie on Netflix this week. It's honestly probably the biggest show or movie this entire month and maybe the entire year.

A big reason that's the case is Jenna Ortega's performance as the iconic Wednesday Addams. Yes, the writing is fun, the murder mystery of the first season is compelling, but without Ortega, there's a chance that this show doesn't work, let alone become a sensation.

Now, Ortega is back as Wednesday and she's back at Nevermore Academy. But this season, she needs to solve a murder before it happens, because she might be the one who is the killer. Check out the first six minutes of this gloriously unhinged season if you dare.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 6

'Stolen: Heist of the Century'

Stolen: Heist of the Century | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In 2003, one of the vaults in the Antwerp Diamond District was broken into, with an estimated more than $100 million in diamonds and other valuables lifted from the vault.

But how did these criminals get in and get out without needing violence or brute force? That's what "Stolen: Heist of the Century" seeks to answer. So tune in this week to learn more about who did it, how, why and if the stolen merchandise was ever recovered.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 8

SEC Football: Any Given Saturday | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

August is here, and that means college football is about to start in America. In fact, NFL preseason football has already begun.

When it comes to college football in America, though, there's one conference that's synonymous with excellence in the sport: the Southeastern Conference. The Big Ten may have a few contenders, but pound-for-pound, nobody can compete with the SEC.

So, before the 2025 season starts, go behind the scenes on the 2024 season with "SEC Football: Any Given Saturday."

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 5

'Love Life' seasons 1-2

LOVE LIFE Trailer (2020) Anna Kendrick Romantic Comedy - YouTube Watch On

"Love Life" is a tale of two seasons. The first season centers around Darby Carter (Anna Kendrick), starting with a one-night stand she has with Augie (Jin Ha). It turns into a relationship, but it doesn't last, and the season then continues to follow Darby's love life until she finally meets the love of her life.

But this romantic comedy show is an anthology series, so in season 2, it starts over again, this time following Marcus (William Jackson Harper), a married book editor who comes to realize his wife may not have been the right person for him.

Here's the thing, though: These two seasons were received drastically differently by critics and audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, season 1 scored a mere 63% with critics but a fairly decent 83% with audiences. Then season 2 flipped the trend, scoring an impressive 95% with critics but falling flat with audiences. You'll have to watch both seasons to see which resonates with you more.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 5

'Marry Me'

Marry Me - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube Watch On

Speaking of rom-coms that critics and audiences didn't see eye-to-eye on, "Marry Me" hits Netflix this week, and if you love a rom-com, audiences argue that it's a must-watch.

If you missed this movie when it came out in 2022, here's the rundown. It's based on a 2012 webcomic of the same title and stars Jennifer Lopez as pop superstar Kat Valdez. She is going to marry her musical partner and fiancé, Bastian (Maluma), on stage at a concert in front of her biggest fans, but right before the ceremony is about to happen, she learns he has been having an affair.

Enter math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson), who is at the concert to spend time with his daughter, Lou (Chloe Coleman). He, too, learns of the affair, and on a whim, holds up a "Marry Me" sign. Totally flustered, Kat sees it — and says yes. You'll have to watch to see if they manage to go the distance.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 10

Everything new on Netflix: Aug. 4-10

AUGUST 5

"SEC Football: Any Given Saturday" (Netflix series)

Follow college football's most elite players and coaches in this unfiltered documentary series that goes behind the scenes of the 2024 SEC season.

"Love Life" seasons 1-2

"Titans: The Rise of Hollywood" season 1

AUGUST 6

"Wednesday" season 2 part 1 (Netflix series)

Wednesday Addams returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await.

AUGUST 8

"Stolen: Heist of the Century" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Antwerp, 2003. A gang of thieves rob the impenetrable Diamond Center. Who was behind one of the world's biggest heists — and how did they pull it off?

AUGUST 10

"Marry Me"

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 8/5/25

"My Wife and Kids" seasons 1-5

