5 new to Netflix movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

It’s been a slightly slow summer when it comes to new Netflix movies, but the streamer is finally getting some big hits this month. September 2023's list of new to Netflix movies is overall very strong, offering up a collection of critically acclaimed flicks that deserve your attention.

Several of the picks on this list are practically guaranteed to make our round of the best Netflix movies, and there’s something for just about everyone to enjoy. From an engrossing sci-fi drama that isn’t afraid to tackle some big topics, to a charming claymation about a cheese-obsessed inventor and his loyal pooch pal., there should be at least one movie that appeals to you down below whatever your tastes.

Of course, there’s no entirely objective way to prove a movie's quality, but we reckon a high Rotten Tomatoes score is a good indication that a movie is worth adding to your watchlist. So you’ll be pleased to know that every single Netflix movie in this roundup scored an impressive 90% or higher on the website’s iconic Tomatometer.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005)

(Image credit: Maximum Film / Alamy Stock Photo / Aardman)

The first feature-length outing for the beloved animated duo Wallace & Gromit is one of the most entertaining family movies you can watch on Netflix right now. Not only is the stop-motion animation absolutely beautiful in its own right, the storyline is seriously entertaining and even the quintessential British humor translates remarkably well for American (or international) viewers.

A loving parody of classic monster movies, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit sees the eponymous pair start their own pest control business. Scoring a job from the entrancing Lady Tottington, Wallace and his canine companion are tasked with discovering who’s been destroying the town’s prize vegetables. This soon becomes a hunt for a nocturnal oversized bunny that is causing all sorts of mischief throughout the town.

Genre: Comedy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Stream it on Netflix

Arrival (2016)

(Image credit: FilmNation Entertainment / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo)

Arrival is one of the most unique sci-fi movies of the last decade. Helmed by Denis Villeneuve, this slow-burn drama doesn’t focus on a voyage to a distant star system or a dystopian future where society grapples with artificial intelligence, instead, it’s a more cerebral exploration of how humanity would handle the arrival of alien life —and how we would attempt to communicate with beings from another planet

The sci-fi masterpiece sees a linguistics professor (Amy Adams) race against the clock to communicate with extraterrestrial visitors after a dozen spaceships land in different locations around the world. As the planet teeters on the brink of global warfare in response to what is perceived by some nations as an alien threat, Banks must put her own life at risk to crack a strange code and solve the mystery of why these beings have arrived on Earth.

Genre: Sci-fi

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream it on Netflix

Fences (2016)

(Image credit: Moviestore Collection Ltd / Alamy Stock Photo / Paramount Pictures)

Reprising his Tony award-winning Broadway role, Denzel Washington both stars and directs this cinematic adaptation of August Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. With widely acclaimed source material and a Hollywood titan on both sides of the camera, it’s little wonder that Fences earned Oscar nominations in pretty much all the major categories including Best Picture.

Washington plays Troy Maxson, a disillusioned sanitation worker in 1950s Pittsburgh, who has spent his life growing increasingly bitter that he never got his shot at being a pro baseball player due to the racial discrimination of the era. The resulting simmering tension with his wife (the ever-remarkable Viola Davis), builds to a head when his son (Jovan Adepo) is offered the chance that Troy never was. Built on two powerhouse performances, Fences will grip you tightly till the very end.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix

Matilda (1996)

(Image credit: Alamy Stock Photo / Sony Pictures)

A firm family favorite, Matilda is adapted from the Roald Dahl novel of the same name and focuses on the eponymous child genius who is neglected by her cruel parents (Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman) and tormented by her school’s tyrannical principal, Miss Trunchbull (Pam Ferris). But when the plucky Matilda (Mara Wilson) discovers she has supernatural powers, she hatches a plan to turn the tables on those who have wronged her, with a little help from her teacher Miss Honey (Embeth Davidtz).

Don’t mistake this for the musical version of the story that ran on Broadway for several years and was converted into a movie itself last year, instead, this 1996 feature is a more traditional adaptation though it's no less charming. This delightful movie will have the whole family grinning thanks to its hilarious slapstick comedy, but there’s a worthwhile message at the movie’s core and that’s a big part of the reason it’s stood the test of time to this day.

Genre: Fantasy

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Stream it on Netflix

Stand By Me (1986)

(Image credit: FlixPix / Alamy Stock Photo / Columbia Pictures)

Often cited as one of the best Stephen King movies ever made, Stand By Me is adapted from the Master of Horror's 1982 novella entitled The Body. However, for this short story, King dropped his usually spooky motifs in favor of an earnest tale focused on the youthful adventures of a foursome of friends in the fictional town of Castle Rock, Maine in the 1960s.

The movie follows the same plot as four young boys — played by Will Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell — venture out on a quest to find a dead body, because who doesn’t want to spend their summer hunting for a corpse? Along the way, the best pals encounter all sorts of obstacles from a gang of hoodlums to a marsh crawling with leeches. But what starts out as a spur-of-the-moment way to pass a summer afternoon, ultimately becomes a defining event in their young lives.

Genre: Coming-of-age Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream it on Netflix