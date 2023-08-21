New on Netflix: 5 new shows and movies to watch this week (Aug 21-27)

Curious about what's new on Netflix this week? The top new Netflix release is You're So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah. This Adam Sandler vehicle is a teen comedy for the whole family, made by the whole Sandler family. We'd also tune into Killer Book Club, a Spanish-language horror flick that pits a killer clown against eight friends who share a deadly secret.

This week's new on Netflix lineup also brings another installment of Untold, Swamp Kings, which follows Urban Meyer through his reign as coach of the Florida Gators. Meanwhile, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2 pits five new couples on the verge of marriage against the clock.

Plus, the Norwegian fantasy drama series Ragnarok season 3 releases its final chapter this week. Check out our day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Untold: Swamp Kings

This new entry in the Untold series chronicles the Florida Gators from 2005 to 2010 after Urban Meyer became the team’s new head coach, instigating a series of much-lauded victories and intense drama. Players like Tim Tebow and Brandon Siler share their experiences through interviews and archival footage across four episodes. The show highlights the highs and lows of Meyer's tenure and the pressures faced by young star athletes.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 22

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On season 2

Five new couples face the prospect of marriage, each with one eager partner and another that's more hesitant. They're given eight weeks to make the ultimate decision: marry or part ways. Their commitment is put to the test as they swap partners from the other pairs, all under the watchful eye of hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. This season, Nick hints at a possible pregnancy among the participants. The stakes are high in this reality show!

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 23

Ragnarok season 3

In a small Norwegian town, 18-year-old Magne (David Stakston) discovers he's destined to confront a powerful ancient enemy. With the entire country under this foe's control, Magne grapples with teenage love, self-identity, and the immense power he wields As he transitions from childhood to adulthood, he must figure out who is friend or foe. The third and final season of Ragnarok finds a terrifying battle between gods and giants brewing as everything comes to a head.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 24

Killer Book Club

Eight friends who love scary books meet up to discuss what they've read — but they share a sinister secret. They've got to figure out how to fight back when a killer clown starts picking them off one by one. Killer Book Club is a Spanish-language slasher film based on Carlos García Miranda's book of the same name in the vein of flicks like I Know What You Did Last Summer.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 25

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah

In this Adam Sandler comedy, best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia's (Samantha Lorraine) dream bat mitzvahs are derailed by Hebrew school drama and a crush on Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). As the girls deal with struggles (and touching moments) involving family, friendships, and first loves, the comedy unfolds. Sandler also stars alongside his two daughters and wife Jackie Sandler. The film based on the young adult book of the same name by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Watch on Netflix starting Aug. 25

Everything new on Netflix week of Aug. 21-27

New on Netflix August 22

LIGHTHOUSE (JP) (Netflix Series)

Two leading entertainers casually get together for some real talk, shedding light on their vulnerabilities and worries, with lots of laughs along the way.

New on Netflix August 23

The Big Short

Destined with You (KR) (Netflix Series)

A lawyer bound by a centuries-old curse becomes entangled with a civil servant who holds the key to his freedom — igniting an unexpected romance.

Sausage Party

Squared Love Everlasting (PL) (Netflix Film)

A flashy influencer and a down-to-earth teacher's committed relationship gets tested when a person from the past threatens their happily ever after.

New on Netflix August 24

Baki Hanma: Season 2 Part 2 (JP) (Netflix Anime)

New episodes of the martial-arts anime series.

Ragnarok: Season 3 (NO) (Netflix Series)

With the lines between good and evil blurred, Magne's fortitude is about to face its ultimate trial in an epic final battle of gods against giants.

Who is Erin Carter? (UK) (Netflix Series)

A British expat's tranquil life in Barcelona spirals out of control when an armed robbery at a supermarket exposes her secret... and violent past.

New on Netflix August 25

Killer Book Club (Netflix Film)

Eight horror-loving friends fight for their lives when a killer clown who seems to know the grim secret they share begins to pick them off, one by one.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (Netflix Film)

Lifelong best friends Stacy (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) have long dreamt of epic bat mitzvahs but when popular boy Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman) and Hebrew school drama come between them, their perfect plans go comically awry. Directed by Sammi Cohen, produced by Happy Madison and Alloy Entertainment, and also starring Idina Menzel, Sadie Sandler, Sarah Sherman, Luis Guzmán, and Jackie & Adam Sandler, You are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes.

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving Aug. 24

Jobs

