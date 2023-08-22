Netflix reveals premiere dates for Love Is Blind season 5 and After the Altar season 4

Can't wait for your next romance fix? Love Is Blind season 5 is arriving a lot sooner than you might have expected.

It’s been a little over four months since season 4 of Netflix's popular reality series premiered in March. Now, Netflix has revealed that Love Is Blind is set to return with new episodes staggered throughout September and October.

Season 5 will debut with a four-episode drop on Friday, September 22. Episodes 5-7 will follow on September 29, while episodes 8-9 will stream October 6. Lastly, the finale with all the hotly-anticipated wedding ceremonies will hit Netflix on October 13.

The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, takes a group of participants and places them in isolated "pods". There, they engage in deep conversations without any visual contact. The challenge? Players can only hear their potential partners, which means they can form emotional connections without physical appearances complicating matters. Only after one person pops the question do they get to see each other. While this often results in some super emotional, uplifting moments, there are occasionally heartbreaking outcomes.

The hope here for fans is that Love Is Blind season 5 goes off without a hitch, or at least relatively smoothly in comparison to the disastrous season 4 "live" reunion episode. Technical glitches forced Netflix to tape it and release it the next day. At the time, Netflix issued an apology for those who "gave up their Sunday afternoon" to see it all go down in real-time, only to be thwarted.

Love Is Blind season 4's After the Altar special is almost here

That's not all the Love Is Blind news! Netflix also announced a release date and unveiled the trailer for the After the Altar special for Love Is Blind season 4. The three episodes will drop on September 1.

This installment of After the Altar will check in on couples Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah, Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski, and Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, all of whom said "I do." There are a few updates from the singles from the Pod Squad, including Micah Lussier and Paul Peden.

"Everything happens for a reason," Brett Brown says in the trailer. "We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love. For some people, it was love, and for some people it was friendship, it was growth."

The trailer also shows a few of the cast members playing a game of flag football in an attempt to clear the air between them. It appears there’s still quite a bit of unresolved tension between some of the podders. One admits they "have no idea" how others feel about them ahead of the catch-up session.