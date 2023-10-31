New on Disney Plus — 3 new movies and shows to watch in November 2023

The holiday season is just around the corner and Disney Plus is getting into the festive spirit this month with a slew of new movies and shows with a seasonal theme. But that’s not all that’s new on Disney Plus in November 2023, as superhero fans will also be served up a treat.

November’s lineup includes the final two episodes of Loki season 2 and will see the god of mischief continue his mission to save the TVA and untangle the Marvel multiverse. Plus, Spider-Man: Far From Home will arrive on the service, adding to Disney Plus' sizable collection of Spider-Man movies and TV shows. This is ideally timed if you’ve been playing Spider-Man 2 on PS5 over the last couple of weeks.

The whole family will want to get together for some of the great holiday-themed movies and shows that are debuting on Disney Plus in the coming weeks. These include the premiere of The Santa Clauses Season 2, and a new festive feature, Dashing Through the Snow. Disney Plus has plenty to offer if you want to get the festive feeling flowing.

Read on to see exactly what’s coming to Disney Plus in November 2023, and I’ve picked out a small handful of highlights to help you know what to watch first.

New on Disney Plus in November 2023: Top Picks

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spidey’s second solo outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) sees Peter Parker (Tom Holland) jet off to Europe on a school trip. Armed with a carefully constructed plan to woo MJ (Zendaya), things go array when Spider-Man is reluctantly recruited by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) to help a new superpowered figure, Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), take on a new global threat, the Elementals. But the young hero is still reeling from the events of Avengers: Endgame and is pondering whether to trade in his crimefighter alter ego in order to be a regular high schooler instead.

Premieres Nov. 3 on Disney Plus

The Santa Clauses Season 2

The Santa Clauses season 2 will pick up where the holiday-themed show left off with a two-episode premiere on November 8, followed by new episodes released weekly afterward. This second season will see the return of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) as he continues his role as Santa Claus following his previous failure to find a successor to his very important title. With his retirement plans on ice, and Christmas saved (for now, at least), Scott’s attention turns to training up his son Cal (Austin Kane) in the hopes that he might soon be ready to take over the family business.

Premieres Nov. 8 on Disney Plus.

Dashing Through the Snow

A new original family holiday comedy, Dashing Through the Snow stars Lil Rel Howery, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Teyonah Parris. It tells the tale of Eddie Garrick (Bridges), a kind-hearted social worker with an aversion to Christmas due to a negative childhood experience. Planning to work over the holiday period, his former wife, Allison (Parris) asks him to take their young daughter to work with him on Christmas Eve where the pair meet a mysterious man in a red suit (Howery). What follows is a magical adventure that just might restore Eddie’s faith in Christmas.

Premieres Nov. 17 on Disney Plus.

Everything new on Disney Plus in November 2023

NOVEMBER 1

Firebuds (Season 2, 5 Episodes)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (Season 23, 10 Episodes)

Kiff (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

The Villains of Valley View (Season 2, 3 Episodes)

Behind the Attraction (Season 2, 6 Episodes)

The Three Detectives

NOVEMBER 2

Loki (Season 2, Episode 5)

NOVEMBER 3

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Carol Danvers

Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Kamala Khan

Marvel Studios LEGENDS: Monica Rambeau

Goosebumps (Episode 8)

NOVEMBER 6

JFK: One Day in America (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

NOVEMBER 7

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, Episode 7)

NOVEMBER 8

Daddies on Request (Season 2)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, 2 Episodes)

NOVEMBER 9

Loki (Season 2, Episode 6)

NOVEMBER 10

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 9)

NOVEMBER 14

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, Episode 8)

NOVEMBER 15

The Ghost and Molly McGee (Season 2, 4 Episodes)

Hamster & Gretel (Season 1, 4 Episodes)

Me & Mickey (Season 2, 22 Episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (Season 2, 8 Episodes)

To Catch a Smuggler (Season 6, 8 Episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 3)

NOVEMBER 17

Dashing Through the Snow (Premiere)

Goosebumps (Season 1, Episode 10)

NOVEMBER 20

Incredible Animal Journeys (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

NOVEMBER 21

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, Episode 9)

NOVEMBER 22

Hailey’s on It! (Season 1, 3 Episodes)

Meet Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 3, 6 Episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 2, 5 Episodes)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 4)

NOVEMBER 23

The Naughty Nine

NOVEMBER 28

Dancing With the Stars (Season 32, Episode 10)

NOVEMBER 29

Life Below Zero (Season 21, 11 Episodes)

Lost Cities Revealed with Albert Lin (Season 1, 6 Episodes)

Mickey’s Christmas Tales (Season 1, 5 Episodes)

Assembled: The Making of Loki Season 2 (Premiere)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2, Episode 5)