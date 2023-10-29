New on HBO and Max in November 2023 — All the new shows and movies to watch

November is officially here, and that means Max and HBO are adding a new slate of classic movies, new TV show seasons, and critically acclaimed documentaries to their ever-changing library.

Fan-favorite series like Julia and Rap Sh!t return with new seasons alongside a slew of great new movies to get you in the mood for the latter half of 2023 as we barrel toward a new year. November also welcomes a slew of Rocky movies, Legally Blonde and its sequels, and several classic Christmas movies in case you're already itching to get into the yuletide spirit.

With so much on offer from one of the best streaming services out there, how do you decide what to watch? We've got you covered. Read on for some of our favorite picks landing on Max this November.

New on Max in October 2023: Top Picks

Julia season 2

Sarah Lancashire is back as famed American chef Julia Child in the second season of Julia. With her trailblazing cooking show up and running on the air, Julia grapples with her rising celebrity and what that means for the future of her career and relationships off the air.

In the latest season, Julia and her devoted husband Paul return from Simca’s home in France to find that her success has changed everything. Through her singular joie de vivre, she and her team must navigate production snafus, the White House and a threat from their past, while continuing to spearhead female-driven public television and confront social issues still prevalent today.

Premieres November 16 on Max

Rap Sh!t season 2

After being pushed back from its summer debut, season 2 of Rap Sh!t is finally here. Aida Osman and KaMillion star as an up-and-coming rap duo trying to make it in the music biz. Their career trajectory parallels that of Miami's City Girls, JT and Yung Miami, who serve as co-executive producers.

Rap Sh!t's first season was an immediate hit. Critics hailed it as "hilarious" and "energizing" by critics, and it earned a coveted 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. As its second season kicks off, Shawna (Osman) and Mia (KamIllion) find themselves at a pivotal moment in their rap career as they are forced to decide if they will stay true to themselves or conform to the demands of the music industry.

Premieres November 9 on Max

Little Richard: I Am Everything

This documentary from CNN Films tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll and how Richard Penniman, better known by his stage name Little Richard, changed the pop music world forever.

In interviews with family, musicians and Black and queer scholars, the film delves into how Richard created an art form for ultimate self-expression while struggling to navigate his own complicated inner world. A treasure trove of archival material and performance recordings brings to life a revolutionary figure, one who reinvented pop music.

Starts streaming on November 23 on Max

Aliens

It's rare to find a sequel that holds up to the original. But James Cameron's Aliens may even surpass its predecessor. Sigourney Weaver returns as the tenacious Ellen Ripley, the sole survivor of her crew's run-in with the terrifying alien Xenomorph.

There's no time to celebrate, however, as she wakes up after decades in stasis aboard her escape shuttle to learn that her employers at the Weyland-Yutani Corporation have set starting building a settlement atop what's no doubt by now a full-blown Xenomorph colony. When her warnings are met with skepticism, Ripley must suit up once more to investigate why the settlement has suddenly gone quiet (gosh I wonder why that could be?) and kick some Xenomorph butt.

Starts streaming on November 1 on Max

Dune (1984)

That's not the only sci-fi classic debuting on Max this month. The original Dune (1984) is also on offer, though first-time viewers should know it's much, much trippier than the Timothée Chalamet remake. Both because it's directed by Twin Peaks' David Lynch and because it doesn't shy away from the more, let's say, inspired sci-fi elements of Frank Herbert's original novel.

Overall the story will still be familiar though. Thousands of years into the future, Paul Atreides (Kyle MacLachlan), heir to one of the ruling families of a planetary empire, finds his life changed forever after his family is granted control of the desert planet Arrakis. The planet is the only source of the drug spice, counted among the most valuable substances in the universe. As various factions vie for control, Paul finds himself at the center of a galaxy-spanning political power play and emerges as a leader and a potential savior, a role that he embraces only reluctantly.

Starts streaming on November 1 on Max

Everything new on Max in October 2023

November 1

Act of Valor (2012)

After the Thin Man (1936)

Aliens (1986)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Arthur Christmas (2011)

The Avengers (1998)

The Bachelor (1999)

The Bad and the Beautiful (1952)

Bells Are Ringing (1960)

Black Beauty (1994)

Boys' Night Out (1962)

Breakin' 2: Electric Boogaloo (1984)

Brigadoon (1954)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

A Christmas Carol (1938)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Seasons 1-5 (Food Network)

Christmas in Connecticut (1945)

A Christmas Story (1983)

A Cinderella Story (2004)

A Christmas Story 2 (2012)

Definitely, Maybe (2008)

Dennis the Menace (1993)

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

Diner (1982)

Down to Earth (2001)

Dune (1984)

Elf (2003)

The Fantastic Four (2015)

Fever Pitch (2005)

The Foot Fist Way (2008)

Four Christmases (2008)

Fred Claus (2007)

Free Fire (2017)

Funny Farm (1988)

Get Carter (1971)

Get Smart (2008)

The Golden Compass (2007)

Gran Torino (2008)

Great Expectations (1998)

Hannah and Her Sisters (1986)

Happy Feet (2006)

Happy Feet Two (2011)

Head of State (2003)

Hearts in Atlantis (2001)

High Life (2019)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1-9 (Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship: Gingerbread Showdown, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

Holiday Wars, Seasons 1-4 (Food Network)

Inkheart (2009)

Insidious: Chapter 3 (2015)

Jack Frost (1998)

John Dies at the End (2013)

Kart Racer (2003)

Killing Me Softly (2003)

Kin (2018)

The King's Speech (2010)

Legally Blonde (2001)

Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde (2003)

Legally Blondes (2009)

The Lovely Bones (2010)

Major League (1989)

The Man Who Came to Dinner (1942)

The Manchurian Candidate (2004)

Mean Girls 2 (2011)

Misery (1990)

Mistress America (2015)

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019)

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)

New Year's Eve (2011)

Now You See Me (2013)

Now You See Me 2 (2016)

Ordinary People (1980)

Paddington 2 (2017)

Paycheck (2003)

The Pirate (1948)

Pitch Perfect 2 (2015)

The Polar Express (2004)

Predators (2010)

The Prince and the Pauper (1937)

Road House (1989)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky Balboa (2006)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Room for One More (1952)

Running on Empty (1988)

The Shop Around the Corner (1940)

Song of the Thin Man (1947)

The Pioneer Woman: Hometown Stories, Season 1 (Food Network)

Traffik (2018)

The Two Mrs. Carrolls (1947)

Unfinished Business (2015)

Uptown Girls (2003)

Walking Tall (2004)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Welcome To Marwen (2018)

Where the Boys Are (1960)

Winter's Bone (2010)

Winter's Tale (2014)

November 2

Caught in the Net, Season 2 (ID)

Christmas Cookie Challenge, Season 7 (Food Network)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 4 (Discovery Channel)

November 3

Border Control: Spain, Seasons 1-3

Scent of Time (Max Original)

November 4

Rebuilding Black Wall Street, Season 1 (OWN)

November 5

Holiday Wars, Season 5 (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Nicole Avant, Season 1 (OWN)

The Lost Women of Highway 20, Season 1 (ID)

The Mountain Kitchen, Season 1 (Magnolia Network)

November 6

Gumbo Coalition (2022)

Holiday Baking Championship, Season 10 (Food Network)

The Family Chantel, Season 5 (TLC)

November 7

Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown, Season 2 (Food Network)

Building Roots, Season 1B (HGTV)

Fixer to Fabulous, Season 5 (HGTV)

Operation Undercover (ID)

Stand Up & Shout: Songs from a Philly High School (2023) (HBO Original)

November 8

A Chestnut Family Christmas (2021) (OWN)

A Christmas For Mary (2019) (OWN)

A Christmas Fumble (2022) (OWN)

A Christmas Open House (HGTV)

A Christmas Stray (2021) (OWN)

A Gingerbread Christmas (Food Network)

The Great Holiday Bake War (2022) (OWN)

A Sisterly Christmas (2021) (OWN)

Artfully Designed, Season 2 (Magnolia Network)

Baking Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Buying Back the Block, 2 Specials(HGTV)

Candy Coated Christmas (Food Network)

Carole's Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Cooking Up Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Designing Christmas (HGTV)

Feds, Season 1 (ID)

First Christmas (2020) (OWN)

Fixer to Fabulous: Holiday Surprise, Season 1 (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: The Hotel (Magnolia Network)

Food Network: White House Thanksgiving (Food Network)

Help! I Wrecked My House, Season 4 (HGTV)

Holiday Crafters Gone Wild, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop, Season 1 (HGTV)

Home Town: Christmas in Laurel, Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Ho Ho Home (HGTV)

Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular, Season 1 (Food Network)

My Lottery Dream Home: Holiday Extravaganza, Season 1 (HGTV)

One Fine Christmas (2019) (OWN)

Our OWN Christmas (OWN)

Santa's Baking Blizzard, Season 1 (Food Network)

Surprising Santa Claus (HGTV)

The Big Holiday Food Fight, Season 1 (OWN)

Turkey Day Sunny's Way, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, Season 1 (Food Network)

Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge, Seasons 1-2 (Food Network)

You Were My First Boyfriend (2023) (HBO Original)

November 9

My Sesame Street Friends, Season 4 (Max Original)

Rap Sh!t, Season 2 (Max Original)

Sesame Street, Season 54 (Max Original)

November 11

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life (2023) (HBO Original)

The Craftsman: Preserving the Last Higgins Boat (Magnolia Network)

November 12

American Monster, Season 9A (ID)

Kids Baking Championship: Sweets-giving (Food Network)

OWN Spotlight: Oprah & Courtney B. Vance & Dr. Robin Smith (OWN)

November 13

Love Has Won (HBO Original)

November 14

Fear Thy Neighbor, Season 9A (ID)

How We Get Free (2023) (HBO Original)

Real Time Crime, Season 2 (ID)

Teen Titans Go!: WB 100th Anniversary Special & Intro Special (Cartoon Network)

November 15

Buddy vs. Christmas, Season 1 (Food Network)

Buddy vs. Duff Holiday, Season 1 (Food Network)

Expedition Unknown, Season 8B (Discovery Channel)

House Hunters International: Volume 8 (HGTV)

White House Christmas, 1998-2021 (HGTV)

White House Christmas Special, 2022 (HGTV)

November 16

The Dog House: UK, Christmas Special (Max Original)

Julia, Season 2 (Max Original)

November 17

Killers of the Cosmos, Season 1 (Science Channel)

Tom & Jerry Snowman's Land (2022)

November 19

Teen Titans Go!: Wishbone

The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown, Season 1 (Food Network)

November 20

Ice Age America, Season 1 (Science Channel)

November 21

The Conjuring 2 (2016)

Exposed: Crimes Gone Naked, Season 1 (ID)

Road Rage, Season 1 (ID)

November 22

The Intern (2015)

November 23

Christmas Eve on Sesame Street

Elmo Saves Christmas

Little Richard: I Am Everything (2023) (CNN Films/Max Original)

Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas

A Sesame Street Christmas Carol

November 24

Let Us Prey, Season 1 (ID)

The Lives of Felix (Las vidas de Fèlix)

November 27

Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Season 12 (Adult Swim)

Kids Baking Championship: Reindeer Games (Food Network)

The Garden: Commune or Cult, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 28

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 1G

South to Black Power (2023) (HBO Original)

November 29

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 4B

Her (2014)

Street Outlaws: Farmtruck and AZN: Down Under, Season 1 (Discovery Channel)

November 30

Bookie, Season 1 (Max Original)

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays (Food Network)

Leaving Max in November 2023

November 1

Dark Winds (AMC+)

Discovery of Witches, Season 1-3 (AMC+)

Fear the Walking Dead, Seasons 1-7 (AMC+)

Gangs of London, Seasons 1-2 (AMC+)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC+)

Killing Eve, Seasons 1-4 (AMC+)

Ride With Norman Reedus, Seasons 1-5 (AMC+)

November 2

300: Rise of an Empire (2014)

November 5

Hard Knocks: In Season: The Arizona Cardinals (HBO Original)

November 6

The Host (2013)

November 7

Noblesse

We Are Not Done Yet (2018) (HBO Original)

November 12

Banksy Does New York (HBO Original)

November 14

TSUKIMICHI - Moonlit Fantasy

November 15

2022 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony (HBO Original)

November 25

The Howard Stern Interview: Bruce Springsteen (HBO Original)

November 30

10,000 B.C. (2008)

Absolute Power (1997)

Adam Ruins Everything, Season 2-3

Angels in the Outfield (1951)

The Apparition (2012)

The Asphalt Jungle (1950)

Badlands (1973)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blade (1998)

Blade II (2002)

Blade: Trinity (2004)

Breach (2007)

Burn After Reading (2008)

The Carbonaro Effect, Seasons 2-5

Cats (2019)

Cleopatra (1963)

Comedy Knockout

Critters (1986)

Critters 3 (1991)

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957)

Dark Shadows (2012)

De Blanco La Patuda (aka White is for Virgins) (2020)

The Descent (2006)

The Descent: Part 2 (2009)

Diggers (2007)

Disclosure (1994)

Doc Hollywood (1991)

Doctor Sleep (2019)

Dracula A.D. 1972 (1972)

Dracula Has Risen from the Grave (1969)

Draft Day (2014)

The Drop (2014)

First Reformed (2018)

The Fly (1986)

The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)

Freddy vs. Jason (2003)

Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)

Friday the 13th (2009)

Gemini (2018)

Gone Girl (2014)

Green Room (2016)

The Haunting (1963)

Horror of Dracula (1958)

The Hurt Locker (2009)

I Origins (2014)

If Beale Street Could Talk (2018)

Insidious (2010)

Into the Forest (2016)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Krisha (2016)

Lakeview Terrace (2008)

Limitless (2011)

Los Dias De La Ballena (aka The Days of the Whale) (2019)

Lucas (1986)

Lucky You (2007)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mask (1994)

The Maze Runner (2014)

The Middle

Moonfall (2022)

The Mummy (1959)

Narc (2003)

The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter (1991)

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy's Revenge (1985)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988)

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989)

The Outsiders (1983)

Paid Off with Michael Torpey

Poltergeist (1982)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Private Benjamin (1980)

The Purge: Anarchy (2014)

Rachel Dratch's Late Night Snack

Reindeer Games (2000)

The Rookie (1990)

Safe Haven (2013)

The Sea of Trees (2016)

See No Evil, Hear No Evil (1989)

The Show (2017)

Signs (2002)

Some Kind of Wonderful (1987)

Soylent Green (1973)

Stephen King's Cat's Eye (1985)

Talk Show the Game Show

Team America: World Police (2004)

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor (2013)

Urban Cowboy (1980)

V for Vendetta (2005)

Wild Rose (2019)

Young Frankenstein (1974)