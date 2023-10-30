New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Oct. 30-Nov. 5)

November is here, if you can believe it. It’s a month of turkey dinners (and leftovers), ridiculous sales, and most importantly, appreciating what we have. For this week, at least, it’s about what’s new on Netflix this week. As usual, we’re here to let you know what’s worth checking out so you can build a full plan to tackle new shows and movies before the in-laws start shuffling in.

This week’s major standout is the streaming debut of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the animated blockbuster sequel that dazzled audiences this summer.

Also new on Netflix is the film All the Light We Cannot See, an adaptation of Anthony Doerr’s harrowing Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. It follows a man and his blind daughter as they work their way through German-occupied France, determined to keep a legendary diamond out of the Nazis’ hands.

This week's new on Netflix slate also brings the return of reality series Selling Sunset with its seventh season. The brawls are bigger, the real estate is hotter, and the girls are just as dramatic as ever before. This time around, it looks like we’re in for a messy showdown between Chrishell and Nicole, and who-knows-what else.

Below, check out our day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

This sequel to 2018's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is nothing short of an eye-popping spectacle. After a heartfelt reunion with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), Brooklyn-based Spider-Man Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) is thrust across dimensions, meeting an array of Spider-People, all tasked with the job of protecting the Multiverse. As the heroes converge, they grapple with disagreements on how to tackle a looming threat, putting Miles at odds with his new allies. He's forced to re-evaluate what it means to be a hero so he can save his friends and loved ones without causing a rift between the multiple timelines.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 31

Locked In

In this psychological thriller, Lina (Rose Williams) finds herself trapped in a tumultuous relationship with her fragile and damaged mother-in-law, Katherine (Famke Janssen). The situation escalates when an illicit affair plunges Lina into a clandestine dangerous world where it looks like Katherine is out to get her — and destroy everything she's worked for. But as is the case with these types of movies, the plot looks to twist and turn until it's unrecognizable, and we're left asking who the victim actually is: Lina or Katherine?

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 1

Wingwomen

Alex (Adèle Exarchopoulos) and Carole (Mélanie Laurent) are partners in crime and not just the kind you call your BFF — like, actual criminals. But they're ready to retire. They've set their sights on one last, major heist: The Grande Odalisque painting in the confines of the Louvre. When they quickly realize this heist is more than they bargained for, they round up a band of friends to help them pull it off. That includes an arms dealer wanted by a drug cartel, and a stunt motorcyclist slash boxer with a penchant for tranquilizer darts. Together, the trio head out to rip off the painting, but soon find themselves doing battle with the French Special Forces.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 1

All the Light We Cannot See

This adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr tells a heart-wrenching tale set against the backdrop of World War II. Marie-Laure LeBlanc (Aria Mia Loberti) and father Daniel LeBlanc (Mark Ruffalo) joins her father on a mission to protect a legendary diamond. To keep it from falling into the hands of the Nazis, they travel through German-occupied lands to fight what feel like impossible odds. Meanwhile, a German boy named Werner Pfennig (Louis Hofmann) is forced to join the Nazis and fight for their cause.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 2

Selling Sunset season 7

Get ready for a whirlwind of drama, luxury, and high-stakes tension as Selling Sunset season 7 debuts. With Bre and Chelsea at a frosty standstill and Nicole and Chrishell on the brink of a legal showdown, the O Group is more volatile than ever. Chrishell, contemplating a life-altering decision to join G Flip in Australia, finds herself increasingly isolated, her friendships with Mary, Jason, and others hanging by a thread. This season, it looks like there's some sort of sinister plot brewing in the shadows, while Chrishell's emotional turmoil takes center stage. From the trailer, it looks like Chrishell and Nicole will end up locked in a fierce verbal battle, setting the tone for a season where alliances are definitely about to be tested. And, oh yeah, real estate.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 3

Everything new on Netflix: Oct. 30-Nov. 5

OCTOBER 31

Ralph Barbosa: Cowabunga (Netflix Comedy)

A new stand-up comedy special from Ralph Barbosa.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

NOVEMBER 1

Hurricane Season (MX) - Netflix Film

When a group of kids finds a corpse floating in a canal, the brutal reality behind the perverse crime unravels a town's hidden secrets.

Locked In (UK) - Netflix Film

A kindly nurse tries to unlock the secrets of a coma patient's injuries — and discovers the bitter rivalry, infidelity, betrayal and murder behind them.

Mysteries of the Faith - Netflix Documentary

MYSTERIES OF THE FAITH is a sweeping docuseries exploring the secrets of Christianity’s most legendary artifacts. From the Veil of the Veronica to the Holy Nails, these cherished objects have mystified and inspired millions for centuries, but only a few have seen them up close and personal. Until now.

Nuovo Olimpo (IT) - Netflix Film

In 1970s Rome, a casual encounter between Enea and Pietro at a movie theater turns into an unforgettable romance — until destiny pulls them apart.

Till Murder Do Us Part: Soering vs. Haysom (DE) - Netflix Documentary

Did Jens Soering murder his girlfriend's parents in 1985 — or was she the killer? This docuseries digs into questions that still swirl around the case.

Wingwomen (FR) - Netflix Film

Tired of life on the run, a pro thief decides to retire — but not before one easy last job with her partner in crime and a feisty new getaway driver.

13 Going on 30

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

60 Days In: Season 5

The Addams Family

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

Desperado

Downsizing

Drag Me to Hell

Love in the Wild: Season 1

Madea's Family Reunion

The Mummy (2017)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

Pitch Perfect

The Scorpion King

Scott Pilgrim vs. the World

Sherlock Gnomes

Six Feet Under: Seasons 1-5

Sixteen Candles

The Social Network

Ted 2

Victorious: Season 3

Whiplash

NOVEMBER 2

All the Light We Cannot See - Netflix Series

In the final days of WWII, the paths of a blind French girl and a German soldier collide in a story of the extraordinary power of human connection. Directed by Shawn Levy and based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

Cigarette Girl (ID) - Netflix Series

A gifted artisan's journey of love and self-discovery unfolds as she defies tradition within Indonesia's clove cigarette industry in the 1960s.

Higuita: The Way of the Scorpion (CO) - Netflix Documentary

From poverty to soccer legend, this documentary captures the rise of Colombia's René Higuita, his revolutionary career and the birth of "The Scorpion."

Onimusha (JP) - Netflix Anime

With a demonic weapon in hand, a wandering swordsman-for-hire and a samurai brotherhood take on an uprising of the undead.

Unicorn Academy (CA) - Netflix Family

When a dark force threatens to destroy Unicorn Island, a brave teen and her five schoolmates must rise up to protect their beloved magical academy.

NOVEMBER 3

BLUE EYE SAMURAI - Netflix Anime

Driven by a dream of revenge against the white father who made her an outcast in Edo-period Japan, a young warrior cuts a bloody path toward her destiny.

Daily Dose of Sunshine (KR) - Netflix Series

A kind-hearted nurse working in psychiatry goes above and beyond to be a ray of light for those under her care, despite the challenges coming her way.

Erin & Aaron: Season 1

Ferry: The Series (BE) - Netflix Series

Desperate for funds, Ferry Bouman stumbles upon a golden opportunity when a high-profile bust leaves a vacant position among Brabant's top dealers.

NYAD - Netflix Film

NYAD tells the remarkable true story of athlete Diana Nyad who, at the age of 60 and with the help of her best friend and coach, commits to achieving her life-long dream: a 110-mile open ocean swim from Cuba to Florida.

Selling Sunset: Season 7 - Netflix Series

Set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, Selling Sunset follows the city's most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at The Oppenheim Group, the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market... and each other.

Sly - Netflix Documentary

His love of film began as an escape from a rocky childhood. From underdog to Hollywood legend, Sylvester Stallone tells his story in this documentary.

The Tailor: Season 3 (TR) - Netflix Series

Peyami's feelings for Esvet intensify, forcing him to make the difficult choice between their love and his lifelong friendship with Dimitri.

Vacaciones de verano (ES) - Netflix Film

When two friends lose their jobs and find gigs as children's entertainers at a luxury hotel, they sneak in their kids to give them a summer vacation.

NOVEMBER 4

The Amazing Race: Season 17

The Amazing Race: Season 31

Insidious: The Red Door

Lopez vs. Lopez: Season 1

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

What to watch on Netflix

If you want to browse by specific genres, check out our guides to the best family movies on Netflix, best comedies on Netflix, best Netflix documentaries, best romantic movies on Netflix and the best horror movies on Netflix.

Plus, dig into Netflix hidden features which will let you access secret categories, games and more.