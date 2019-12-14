New MacBook Air price drops to $849 at Best Buy

The MacBook Air has been one of the most sought-after laptops this holiday season. If you didn't get one on Black Friday, we've got good news.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the 2019 MacBook Air (128GB) on sale for $849.99. That's $250 off and the second-best price we've ever seen for this laptop. (It was $50 cheaper on Black Friday). Alternatively, the 2019 MacBook Air (256GB) is also on sale for $1,049.99. That's the cheapest price we've seen for this model and one of the best Apple deals of the season.

MacBook Air 13" (128GB): was $1,099 now $849 @ Best Buy

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology and Touch ID. For a limited time, it's $250 off its normal retail price. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" (256GB): was $1,299 now $1,049 @ Best Buy

Need more than just 128GB of storage? The 256GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049.99. That's the cheapest it's ever been and the best MacBook Air deal we've seen for this configuration. View Deal

The MacBook Air is an excellent entry level laptop for just about anyone and one of the best laptops money can buy. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage.

Sister site LaptopMag reviewed the 2019 MacBook Air and they were impressed by its crisp, high-resolution Retina display and powerful sound. In terms of performance, the MacBook Air handled just about everything we threw at it without ever slowing down.

The base model only features 128GB of storage, which is a little paltry by today's standards, so we suggest upgrading to the 256GB model, which has never been this cheap before.