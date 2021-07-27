New larger high-end iMac tipped to arrive next year

For those who held out on buying the brand new and excellent M1 iMac in hopes of a pro model will need to wait a little longer. That is, if a new rumor is to be believed.

The source, user Dylandkt on Twitter, says that while Apple will have new M1X-powered Mac products to show off later this year. Unfortunately, a larger, more powerful iMac won't be among them. He continues that Apple's doing this in the hope of avoiding the models competing for attention, and that it's also had its hand forced due to delays in product launches. Some of the delays have likely been forced by the ongoing chip shortage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you're wondering about this source's track record, he's already made some good leaks (via AppleInsider). He called both the fact that Apple's first M1 iMac would be a lower-powered desktop, and that the M1 chip was going to appear in the iPad Pro 2021.

Just as an explanation for those who are wondering, the high end iMac is not expected to release in Q4 alongside the other M1X Mac’s. Apple simply does not want their devices to compete for attention and delay's in product releases have led to this timetable.July 23, 2021 See more

It makes sense that Apple wouldn't want to release a new iMac when the latest one isn't even six months old. However it's something it's done before. If you look at the MacBooks Apple launched just last year, we saw one update to the exiting Intel-powered MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro in March, and then the new M1 versions in November.

While the next iMac is apparently a bit further off than expected, we can look forward to what's rumored to be appearing by the end of this year. The rumors so far claim that Apple may be revealing a new 14-inch MacBook Pro model as well as an upgraded version of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, both with M1X chips. The next generation of MacBook Air, which could come bearing a mini-LED display like the latest iPad Pro, may also be on the way, but not until next year.