Nets vs Bucks live stream: How to watch the NBA season opener online

Tomorrow's Nets vs Bucks live stream opens up the NBA season with a big rematch that has an equally-large question at hand. So, for this NBA live stream, we're not just wondering who wins, but if the visitors will have one of their biggest weapons at hand.

Nets vs Bucks channel, time The Nets vs Bucks live stream is tomorrow (Oct. 19).

• Time — 7:30 p.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. PT / 12:30 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on TNT via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports Main Event

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

That's right, folks: Kyrie Irving didn't just miss the Eastern Conference Semifinals that saw the Nets get bounced back home. The guard is very possibly missing the season opener, as he's refused to get a Covid-19 vaccine. The Nets have said he cannot een practice with the team until he complies with the city's mandate for players. His teammate Kevin Durant told the press that he thinks things "will work out." NBA Twitter, though, is all jokes and expecting otherwise.

The last time the teams met (June 19, 2021) was the seventh game of their series, and it saw the Bucks win narrowly, 115-111 — and at Brooklyn's own Barclays Center. This was the second time that the Bucks erased a two-game deficit in the series, but it all possibly came down to the feet of the Nets' Kevin Durant. When the star, who was practically willing his team to make it to the next round on his own, had his toes on the arc, a three became a two, and there was too much room for Milwaukee to win.

Irving missed that game with a sprained ankle, and had been out of the playoffs since he turned that ankle in game four. James Harden, who'd missed most of the series' first four games, contributed 22 points off of 5 of 9 shooting.

How to watch Nets vs Bucks live streams from anywhere

NBA streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Nets vs Bucks live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Nets vs Bucks live streams in the US

In the US, Nets vs Bucks is going to be broadcast on TNT, which is available with most cable packages and on one of best streaming services: Sling TV.

In the U.S., the Nets vs Bucks is on Tuesday (Oct. 19) at 7:30 p.m. ET.

You'll want to get at least Sling Orange, as this $35 per month package has TNT, ESPN, ESPN2 and more. You can also get NBA League Pass for an extra $29 per month.

Nets vs Bucks live streams in the UK

Sky Sports has the season opener on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Arena both have the Nets vs Bucks live stream, at 12:30 a.m. local BST Wednesday morning.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., as an alternative.

Out of town? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Nets vs Bucks live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball can watch Nets vs Bucks live stream on TSN1. TSN can be added to your package if you don't already have it.