Miami vs Kansas live stream: How to watch Elite Eight March Madness game online

The Miami vs Kansas live stream marks a #10 vs #1 matchup in the NCAA's Elite Eight. The Hurricanes' Kameron McGusty is hoping to notch a third-straight 20-point game, while the Jayhawks will look for Remy Martin to make this March Madness live stream his latest clutch performance off the bench.

Miami vs Kansas live stream schedule, channels Date: Miami vs Kansas (today), Sunday March 27th

Time: 2:20 p.m. ET / 11:20 a.m. PT / 7:20 a.m. GMT

Channel: CBS

• Watch in the U.S. on Sling TV and Paramount Plus

• Watch in the U.K. on BT Sport

• Watch in Australia on Kayo Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Kansas (31-6), the top seed in the Midwest Region, is set for their Elite Eight matchup with Miami (26-10). The Jayhawks have been fortunate in this tournament to get some clutch play from an unlikely source. While their leading scorer throughout the regular season has struggled another senior has taken the team under his wing.

Ochai Agbaji, the Kansas guard who guided his team to the tournament averaging just under 19 points-per-game, has struggled with consistency this month. Coming in off the bench has been guard Remy Martin. The former Arizona State transfer has scored more 20-point games (two) in the tournament, than he has all year. He has returned to the form he had where he averaged 19 ppg in his final two seasons with the Sun Devils.

Miami enters this game as the 10-seed in the region and looking to continue their run of upsets. So far they has tossed aside the likes of 2-seed Auburn, 7-seed USC and fellow bottom-tier seed Iowa who was 11th in the region.

Senior Guard Kameron McGusty has been an offensive force for the Hurricanes averaging 23.5 points over their last two games. Also helping the cause is junior guard Jordan Miller who netted 16 against the Cyclones.

Kansas is a 5.5-point favorite against Miami. The over/under is 145. The game is being played at Chicago, Illinois’ United Center.

How to watch Miami vs Kansas live streams online from anywhere on Earth

Hoops fans, if for some reason you've had to leave your own "bubble" — or you can't get truTV where you are for some strange reason — and you can't watch Miami vs Kansas, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . ExpressVPN offers superb speeds and excellent customer service, and there's even a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not happy with it.

How to watch Miami vs Kansas live streams in the US

In the U.S., March Madness is on four networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV.

Miami vs Kansas is on CBS — but the final games will only be on CBS and TBS. You can follow all of those channels with Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV, but they're not on our list of the best streaming services. And they cost a lot, at $70 and $65, respectively.

The much more affordable Sling TV Blue ($35 per month) has TBS, TNT and truTV. And then if you add-in Paramount Plus Premium ($9.99 per month) you get CBS there. It all totals to $45 per month, $20 to $25 less than going with one of the other options.

Sling TV nets you three of the four March Madness channels in the $35 per month Sling Blue package. Sling is the live TV service that two of Tom's Guide's streaming coverage staffers used to cut the cord.

Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Discovery, 1883, The Good Fight and the upcoming Halo series. You can try Paramount Plus with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch Miami vs Kansas in the UK

Basketball fans across the pond can follow the tournament live on BT Sport, where ESPNHD will feature the games.

Miami vs Kansas has a tip-off of 7:20 a.m. GMT.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a bunch of other sports on top of March Madness.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the March Madness live streams on a service such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Miami vs Kansas live streams in Canada

We can't tell how many of the March Madness games will be airing on TSN or TSN2 but they will have some NCAA games.

Miami vs Kansas live stream will NOT be carried by TSN.

Completists without a way to watch the games, though, should — like those in the UK — take a VPN service such as ExpressVPN for a spin.

How to watch Miami vs Kansas live streams in Australia

It appears that (as was the case in previous years) Kayo Sports is your best bet for Aussie streaming services serving up March Madness live streams. But it's not clear if Miami vs Kansas will be on Kayo.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Basic package costs $25 per month thereafter.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

If Kayo doesn't have this game, though, we recommend trying out ExpressVPN.