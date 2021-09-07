Mercedes EQE: Release, range, price speculation, and more

Mercedes has given us a glimpse of the Mercedes EQE, its new all-electric saloon that looks to be rather like a smaller edition of its hugely impressive Mercedes EQS model. While it’ll still come with more space than the current E-Class the Mercedes EQE will manage to be both smaller and cheaper than the high-end EQS.

However, Mercedes doesn’t look like it’s going to skimp on the levels of premium tech that’ll be on offer if you buy the Mercedes EQE, with plenty to keep fans of high-end luxury planned, including standard features and optional extras.

At the same time, Mercedes plans to make the EQE rather more affordable than the costlier EQS, with prices expected to be in the region of $83,000 / £60,000 when the car arrives sometime next year. That said; an AMG EQE is also on the cards, which will up both the performance and price in equal measure.

That could potentially see the new all-electric Merc attract buyers away from something like the Tesla Model S saloon, which is starting to show its age. Let’s take a look at what’s on the table so far, shall we?

Mercedes EQE: Price speculation and release

(Image credit: Mercedes)

There’s no official arrival date for the Mercedes EQE as yet, although the first models should appear sometime in 2022.

In terms of pricing it’s pretty safe to say that the EV will be reasonably cheaper than the Mercedes EQS. That currently starts at around $120,000 / £90,000. If Mercedes can make the entry level EQE available for around $83,000 / £60,000 then it could prove to be a real hit, especially with anyone currently in two minds about heading in the direction of a Tesla sales outlet.

Mercedes EQE: Range, battery and performance

(Image credit: Mercedes)

Expect the Mercedes EQE to have reasonably impressive range and performance, even in its most basic edition. There’ll be a 90kWh battery, which is expected to deliver around 410 miles of range and that’s pretty good for starters.

Again, with a range value like this the Mercedes EQE will certainly have the likes of Tesla’s Model 3 and S cars in its sights. It may be enough to swing buyers who might be less enthusiastic about the patchy build quality of Tesla’s compared to the German automaker’s long-held reputation for quality.

Again though, the compromise by stepping down to the EQE from the Mercedes EQS is less potent battery charging. The EQS can work with 200kW fast chargers, while the EQE will be compatible with 170kW offerings. That means less rapid charging, but it’ll get you about 155 miles in around 15 minutes, which is still pretty tidy in the grand scheme of things.

Performance stats are currently less clear, although it looks likely we’ll see a rear-wheel-drive model on offer first, which features a single rear-mounted motor producing 292hp.

Torque should be similarly impressive, with 530Nm on the cards, thereby making the Mercedes EQE pretty nippy out of the starting blocks. A four-wheel drive model should follow, along with the aforementioned AMG edition, which will likely add a touch of pizazz to proceedings.

Mercedes EQE: Design

(Image credit: Mercedes)

In terms of design the Mercedes EQE pulls in plenty of the same styling flourishes seen on the EQS. Doubtless if it's going to be considerably cheaper there’ll be some compromises along the way, but from the images Mercedes is currently circulating the lines are certainly tasty.

At first glance the Mercedes EQE looks rather like a more diminutive version of its premium-line relative. It doesn't look quite as refined, with the front end appearing a little beefier thanks to the headlight and daytime running lights that sit around a dominant plastic grille. A swift glance at the profile, with that roofline and the trim and you could be looking at an EQS: but not quite.

Follow the car around to the rear end and there are more style cues coming from the EQS, with taillights that smack of the bigger car, along with bumper styling that’s also very similar to the more expensive model.

Mercedes plans distinctive 19 to 21-inch alloys that help add a stamp of its own identity, but in terms of looks you’re very much going to be enjoying a strong whiff of the Mercedes EQS. Without parting with as much cash. And that’s a good thing, right?

Mercedes EQE: Interior

(Image credit: Mercedes)

While the Mercedes EQS dazzles on the outside with its sleek lines, it's the interior that really adds icing on the cake. You’ll be able to expect more of the same from the Mercedes EQE too, with a sumptuous interior layout that pulls in plenty of the same great features found on the EQS. There’ll be a wealth of high-tech frills too.

Aside from a fresh new steering wheel and some tweaks to the look of the seats it’ll pack plenty of space, much like the EQS. This is despite the Mercedes EQE’s shorter wheelbase, with 90mm shaved off. However, you’ll still be treated to more interior room than that found within an E-Class saloon, while the premium seats should help deliver more of a comprehensively comfy feel than the same experience in an E-Class.

As you’d expect from all this good news though there will be compromise along the way, with a smaller 430-litre/15 cubic foot trunk, which is rather less than an existing E-Class. If you’re not the sort who regularly needs to fill your trunk with golf clubs and strollers, that’s not a huge deal. So forget about that and focus on the interior treats Mercedes has lined up for you.

(Image credit: Mercedes)

It’s really the dual-screen infotainment system that’s the biggest draw if you like your tech laid on thick. The Mercedes EQE will boast a similar layout as that found in the entry-level EQS. That means you should be able to get more than enough quality time from the 12.3-inch driver’s display and a supplementary 13-inch touchscreen located centre stage on the dashboard.

It’ll also be possible to boost your tech fixation by upgrading to the Mercedes Hyperscreen system. That gets you the full works, with a trio of built-in screens that include 12.3-inches of screen real estate for the driver and a similar helping for the passenger side of the dash. Meanwhile, a whopping 17.7-inch touchscreen offering in the middle provides more on the visuals and controls front.

As you’d expect, the visual aspect will be matched with plenty of useful smart stuff, including the ability to interact with your tech back at home. Alongside being able to adjust things like your heating system there’ll be over-the air updates which should help to keep the system bang-up-to date as your EQE matures.

Mercedes EQE: Outlook

(Image credit: Mercedes)

Things could get very interesting with the arrival of the Mercedes EQE next year. While it already looks like it’ll have plenty to offer folks who want a German badged car on their drive, the price point could make it sufficient enough to tempt buyers away from Tesla. While the Tesla Model S still has plenty going for it in the executive auto stakes, the car has been around for yonks now.

Add in the wonder that is the interior of the Merc, just as long as you are prepared to pay for the full-on Hyperscreen system to get the best from it, plus sumptuous seating and the Mercedes EQE could be a big hit.

Granted, there are sure to be some sizeable compromises compared to the unashamedly premium-grade Mercedes EQS. But, for anyone faced with keeping an eye on the bottom line then a cheaper-but-almost-as good alternative like the EQE will make an awful lot of sense.