Massive iPhone 12 leak just revealed all five models

Up until now we’ve been expecting four new iPhone 12 models, including an iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. But there’s also been hints that Apple is readying a fifth iPhone 12.

According to a new report by WinFuture (picked up by PhoneArena), retailer data shows that Apple is indeed readying five iPhone 12 handsets for release this fall. And the leak also reveals the colors for the iPhone 12 mini and other models, as well as the storage for each device.

The iPhone 12 mini, which is expected to feature a 5.4-inch display, will reportedly come in six colors. These include black, white, blue, red and coral. This handset will reportedly start with 64GB of storage, which was confirmed by another leak this week.

If there are indeed five iPhone 12 models, this leaves the door open for a regular iPhone 12, an iPhone 12 Max, an iPhone Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are supposedly two 6.1-inch iPhone 12 handsets coming along with a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, so it’s not clear what the other size would be.

This new leak says that the other four iPhone 12 models besides the iPhone 12 mini will come in black, white and silver. The green and gold hues are apparently going away, but there’s no mention of the dark blue color that we’ve been hearing about for months.

These iPhone 12 models will reportedly come with three storage options in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB. However, earlier links have pointed to the iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12 having the same amount of storage and the Pro models getting more.

All four (or five) iPhone 12 handsets are likely to feature Apple’s new 5nm A14 Bionic chip along with 5G connectivity. We have heard that Apple may offer a cheaper 4G iPhone 12, but that’s not confirmed.

The iPhone 12 mini and regular iPhone 12 models should feature two rear cameras, while the Pro models should get a stainless steel band along with a telephoto camera. The most recent rumors have only the iPhone 12 Pro Max featuring a 120Hz display and a LiDAR sensor.