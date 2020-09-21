iPhone 12 mini revealed — Apple's smallest new iPhone just leaked

We’ve known for a while that the iPhone 12 series will likely consist of four models, but now we’ve learned what Apple may be calling these handsets.

According to Twitter leaker L0vetodream, Apple will call the smallest 5.4-inch iPhone 12 the iPhone 12 mini, and the 6.1-inch model will be called iPhone 12. Apple continues to use the mini name for the Mac mini, so this rumor isn’t that far-fetched.

So what about the iPhone 12 Pro models? l0vetodream says that the 6.1-inch device will be called iPhone 12 Pro and the 6.7-inch model will be dubbed iPhone 12 Pro Max.

When you think about it, this nomenclature makes more sense than what was previously rumored. Some leakers were calling the 5.4-inch model the iPhone 12 and the 6.1-inch version the iPhone 12 Max.

But having two iPhone 12 models with Max in the name would cause confusion for shoppers, with many asking what the difference is between the two Max phones. By going with iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, there would be a clearer delineation between all four models.

As previously reported, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini is expected to be one of the most compact phones Apple has released in years. In fact, it’s said to be smaller than the current 4.7-inch iPhone SE while packing a larger 5.4-inch display.

Meanwhile, Samsung’s smallest Galaxy S20 measures 6.2 inches, even though there are still consumers who are looking for the best small phones that are easy to use with one hand.

The other thing that’s supposed to be mini about the iPhone 12 mini is the price. It’s rumored to cost in the $699 to $749 range, and it’s looking more likely to be the latter given the additional component costs required to make 5G happen.

All four iPhone 12 handsets are expected to feature Apple’s new 5nm A14 Bionic processor, an OLED display and 5G connectivity. But the iPhone 12 Pro models should offer a telephoto zoom camera along with a LiDAR sensor for improved photography and augmented reality performance.

There had been rumors that Apple may include a 120Hz display on the iPhone 12 Pro devices, but the most recent rumors say that this feature will not make the cut.