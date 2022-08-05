Massive Galaxy Watch 5 leak just tipped all the key specs — including the new Pro

The Samsung Unpacked event is coming up next week, and Samsung is expected to unveil two foldables in the form of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds Pro 2 and the next generation of Galaxy Watches.

And now we have a lot more details about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Thanks to this new leak, we have a really good idea of what gives the latter model its ‘Pro’ label, as well as some more information about the regular model.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: Big and tough with 80-hour battery

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The latest information comes from the German site WinFuture (opens in new tab) which outlines the key specs of Samsung’s upcoming smartwatches. As previously revealed, the Pro model will reportedly only come in a 45mm size (the basic Galaxy Watch 5 will apparently be available in 40- and 44mm sizes), and sport a large 450 x 450 1.36-inch AMOLED display.

So what, other than size, makes it Pro? Well, it apparently will sport tough, sapphire glass and titanium casing, but far more important is a beefy battery. Interestingly, this was previously tipped to be 572mAh — itself a 60% upgrade on the 361mAh cell found in the largest 44mm Galaxy Watch 4 — but the latest report says its larger still, coming in at a massive 590mAh. This will apparently translate to a run time of up to 80 hours on a single charge.

Apparently this will come at a cost. This could be one bulky smartwatch, with a thickness of 10.5mm and tipping the scales at 46.5 grams. Not only is that nearly double the weight of the standard 40mm Galaxy Watch 4 (25.9g), but to put the width into perspective, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is 7.65mm thick.

Galaxy Watch 5: Sizes, battery, chipset

(Image credit: WinFuture)

The regular Galaxy Watch 5 watches, meanwhile, will be lighter, coming in at 28.7 and 33.5 grams for the 40 and 44mm versions respectively. They’ll also be a bit thinner, at 9.8mm, but still get a modest battery upgrade over the previous generation, packing 285mAh and 410mAh cells.

The Galaxy Watch 4 offered 247mAh or 361mAh depending on the size purchased, and Samsung will apparently claim that the boosted battery will offer up to 50 hours of battery life.

Both the regular and Pro watches will retain the same Samsung Exynos W920 chipset as the previous generation, and the wearables can have up to 16GB of internal storage, with eSIM support on the LTE variants. As previously revealed, the rotating bezel — a popular USP of Samsung’s past wearables — has been completely removed for all models.

We’ve not got long to wait to find out if this information is correct, with the big unveiling less than a week away. Here’s how to watch the Samsung Unpacked event if you want all the info live, and stay tuned for our Samsung Unpacked live blog.