How to watch Samsung Unpacked event: Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and more

With a Samsung event looming next week, you'll need to know how to watch the Samsung Unpacked live stream to stay on top of all the products likely to be unveiled during the August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked. Fortunately, you've got plenty of options for seeing Samsung's latest devices in real time.

The Unpacked event next Wednesday (August 10) looks to feature a packed agenda, with new foldable devices leading the way. Samsung has already confirmed as much, with president and head of mobile TM Roh promising "to show you the potential of our new Samsung Galaxy foldables as the ultimate tool for both productivity and self-expression." That likely means new versions of the Flip and Fold devices that rank among the best foldable phones around.

However, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 likely won't be the only products to get some time in the spotlight at Unpacked. If past Samsung events are anything to go by, other devices from smartwatches to wireless earbuds could be in the mix for the August 10 gathering.

You don't have to miss a minute with our guide on how to watch the Samsung Unpacked live stream, which also features a look at the products most likely to appear during the showcase, based on the rumors we've heard.

August 2022 Samsung Unpacked event: When is it

Samsung's August 2022 Galaxy Unpacked event is slated for Wednesday, August 10. The event begins at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 3 p.m. BST. Like recent Samsung events, this is a virtual event, so the live stream is the only way to watch it.

August 2022 Samsung Unpacked event: Where to watch the live stream

A Samsung Unpacked live stream is already available at YouTube (opens in new tab). You can set a notification at YouTube to be reminded when the stream goes live. (Typically, that will happen the day of the event.) We've also embedded the Samsung Unpacked live stream below.

In addition, Samsung plans to stream its Unpacked event on its own website (opens in new tab) if you don't want to watch through YouTube.

August 2022 Samsung Unpacked event: What to expect

Based on what Samsung's already told us and the company's recent history of August Unpacked events, we expect the focus of the August 10 edition to be on foldable phones. Specifically, Samsung is all but certain to introduce new versions of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, both of which debuted at the same Unpacked event a year ago. Other products figure to be in the mix as well.

Galaxy Z Fold 4: Samsung's most expensive phone sounds like it's getting some noteworthy, though not revolutionary changes. The top Galaxy Z Fold 4 rumors point to the foldable device getting a new design with a smaller hinge that should make the phone more portable and potentially more durable; Samsung could also correct the Galaxy Z Fold's biggest aesthetic flaw, a visible crease where the phone folds in two.

(Image credit: 91Mobiles/Evan Blass)

We've also heard that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is in line to feature the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, currently Qualcomm's fastest chipset and one we've already seen in phones like the OnePlus 10T and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro.

We're interested to see if Samsung can improve the battery life with the Galaxy Z Fold 4, as that's been one of the lingering issues with foldable phones that prevent them from becoming more mainstream devices. We're eager to find out the price, too. At $1,799 the Galaxy Z Fold 3 costs less than its predecessor, but it's still a lot for many people to pay for a mobile device — even one that can fold into a tablet-sized screen.

Galaxy Z Flip 4: Samsung's other foldable is the more popular one, largely because Samsung dropped the price of last year's version to less than $1,000. It may be too much to ask for an additional price cut, so we'd be happy if the Galaxy Z Fold 4 can stick with that $999 starting price.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

Like the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Flip is rumored to be getting a new hinge, plus a Snapdragon 8 plus Gen 1 chipset. Other Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumors point to a larger cover display and better battery life. That latter improvement would be particularly welcome in light of the Z Flip 3's struggles with longevity.

Galaxy Watch 5: Samsung showed off the Galaxy Watch 4 at last year's Unpacked event in August. So why not use this year's foldable phone launch for a smartwatch sequel? The Galaxy Watch 5 is likely to join the Flip and Fold as a successor to the popular Samsung product — so popular, in fact, that we could see a Pro version of the Samsung watch.

In addition to a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the top Galaxy Watch 5 rumors include the end of the watch's rotating bezel, the addition of a built-in battery sensor and longer battery life thanks to a bigger power pack. It's all part of Samsung's strategy to build a watch that gives the Apple Watch a run for the title of best smartwatch.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2: Unpacked 2021 also saw new earbuds — the Galaxy Buds 2, to be specific. Now that it's been about 18 months since the release of the original Galaxy Buds Pro, it seems like now's the time for a sequel — especially with the Pixel Buds Pro now out and the AirPods Pro 2 reportedly on the way next month.

Apart from new color options, we haven't heard many Galaxy Buds Pro 2 rumors. The wireless earbuds could be in line for a modest redesign, and we might see features like improved battery performance and support for 24-bit audio as a way for Samsung to make its Pro buds stand out.

A new Galaxy Book or Galaxy tablet: Samsung's not above showcasing tablets or laptops at product launches, though the latter tend to get their own event. Plus, Samsung's already been busy on that front this year. So far, we've already seen the Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Galaxy Book 2 and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. That doesn't leave much room for any other announcements.