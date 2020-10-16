Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream: Date, time, channel and how to watch for free online

Lomachenko vs Lopez time, channel The Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream starts at 7:30 p.m. ET, with the preliminary card matches on ESPN+. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

This weekend's Lomachenko vs Lopez live stream is the most hyped boxing match in what feels like years (then again, the last 7 months have felt like 7 years). Taking place at the MGM Grand Bubble in Las Vegas, when Vasiliy Lomachenko defends the unified lightweight champion against Teofimo Lopez Jr. in what looks like a match with serious animosity, and has tons of gold on the line.

The rivalry dates back to 2018, when Lomachenko (who was on his way to fight Jose Pedraza), and met Teofimo Lopez Sr., the father of the man he's set to face this weekend. Lopez Sr. claims the fighter refused to shake his extended hand, and just stared back at him. This, it seems, is how a family feud starts in these odd years.

Lopez Jr. has since declared he'd be the one to take down Lomachenko, and now he's got his opportunity. And he's entering with an extra hefty chip on his shoulder: as the champ's said he will not acknowledge his challenger until he's won a world title.

This match sees Lopez putting his IBF Lightweight title against Lomachenko's WBO and WBA Lightweight titles. It's the kind of risk/reward situation that will draw a lot of eyes.

That's the kind of build up you expect for a sword-fight duel (or pro-wrestling match) in a bygone era, but instead it's the story at the core of this massive fight. Oh, and then it got more heated.

When the two were in the same ring together last December, their promoter Bob Arum told them to pose for a photo together. And Lopez refused, cursed and then acquiesced. To be honest, that's the kind of interaction that almost sounds pre-rehearsed, but check it out for yourself:

“Get him the f--- out my stage.” @TeofimoLopez wasn’t happy that Lomachenko was in the ring with him after his title victory last December. (via @MarkKriegel) pic.twitter.com/qNJ4oQRU0hOctober 13, 2020

How to avoid Lomachenko vs Lopez blackouts with a VPN

If you've had to leave your own "bubble" and you can't watch Lomachenko vs Lopez live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Lomachenko vs Lopez live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lomachenko vs Lopez's main card start at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN. The undercard starts at 7:30 and is exclusive to ESPN+, which also streams the main fight.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get Lomachenko vs Lopez live streams on Sling TV, one of the best streaming services, starting at just $30 per month.

If you just want that main card, get a Sling TV subscription, and make use of its 3-day free trial. Setting a reminder for 2 days from the start of your membership can help you remember to cancel before you're billed — if Sling doesn't offer enough to get you to stay.

Sling TV : You can get ESPN in the Sling Orange package. The more than 30 channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and TNT.View Deal

Lomachenko vs Lopez live streams in the UK

British bloodsport fans are staying up late (or waking up early) to watch Lomachenko and Lopez Jr. duke it out, as the main event fight is expected to start at around 5 a.m. local BST. It's a PPV on Fite TV, and costs £9.99.

Americans stuck abroad can get ESPN by logging into a VPN service such as ExpressVPN.

Lomachenko vs Lopez live streams in Canada

Fight night fans in Canada will catch Lomachenko vs Lopez on TSN, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. The undercard will be on TSN4.

Lomachenko vs Lopez fight card

Main Card

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Teofimo Lopez Jr.

Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Alex Saucedo (junior welterweight)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Lanell Bellows (super middleweights)

Preliminary card