How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Scull boxing online: live stream, start time and fight card

The Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez vs William Scull live stream from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, is for the undisputed super-middleweight world title and is part of the Fatal Fury series.

Mexican pound-for-pound great Canelo puts his WBC, WBO, WBA and Ring magazine belts on the line against Scull, the IBF title holder — and you can watch Canelo vs Scull live streams from anywhere with a VPN.

Canelo vs Scull live stream, start time, PPV ► Date: Saturday, May 3, 2025

► Main card: 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. BST (Sun) / 9 a.m. AEDT (Sun).

► Canelo vs Scull: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Sun) / 1 p.m. AEDT (Sun).

• U.S. PPV — DAZN

• U.K. PPV — DAZN

• FREE STEAM — Watch on delay Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• Watch abroad — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

Stripped after his IBF super-middleweight title for fighting Edgar Berlanga last time out instead of mandatory challenger Scull, Canelo has the chance to become undisputed at 168 for the second time. The only fighter in history to have united all four belts at the weight, the 34-year-old will fight in Saudi Arabia for the first time in a 66-fight career. A devastating body puncher, his only defeats have come against the super-elite — Floyd Mayweather when he was still a little green behind the ears and Dimitry Bivol up at light heavyweight.

Scull is unbeaten, having won the IBF belt against Vladimir Shishkin last October via a unanimous decision, but the 32-year-old has never come close to fighting anyone of Canelo's craft and power. If he's to cause the biggest of upsets, the Cuban must use his size and reach advantages and earn the Mexican's respect early — otherwise Alvarez has a habit of walking through opponents.

Canelo is rumored to be eyeing a monumental showdown against the unbeaten pound-for-pound contender Terrence Crawford, but first he needs to take care of business.

Check out all the need-to-know information on how to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams below, plus a stacked undercard — in the U.S. or abroad.

Can I watch a Canelo vs Scull live stream for free?

Unfortunately not. In the past, fight fans in Mexico have been lucky enough to watch Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez fights for free on Azteca 7. But that won't be possible this time because only streaming service DAZN has the rights to show the Canelo vs Scull fight live.

If you live in Mexico, though, you can watch a pre-record of the fight in its entirety, albeit not live and as it happens. The programme will start at 10 p.m. CST, though details are yet to be released about the exact start time of the Canelo vs Scull fight.

If you're a Mexican citizen, but you're not in Mexico right now, remember to fire up a VPN to be able to watch the pre-recorded Canelo vs Scull fight as if you were back home. We recommend NordVPN, scroll down for more information.

Watch Canelo vs Scull live streams from anywhere with a VPN

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the Canelo vs Scull fight on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Canelo vs Scull on it thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software sets your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So, it's ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. We think NordVPN is the best VPN on the market right now.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 7,000 servers, across 110+ countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from Mexico and want to view your usual Mexican service, you'd select Mexico from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to a service listed below that's showing the fight and tune in just like you would at home.

How to watch the Canelo vs Scull live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Americans can watch the Canelo vs Scull live streams via DAZN PPV. The PPV cost is $59.99.

There's also a bundle PPV package available with the Ryan Garcia vs Rolly Romero fight (plus Devin Haney on the undercard) from Times Square, New York City, on Friday, May 2. For $90, you get access to both Canelo vs Scull and Garcia vs Romero.

You must also have a regular DAZN subscription to watch all the action unfold.

DAZN prices start from $19.99 a month on a 12-month contract or $224.99 if you pay for a year up front. There is also a month-by-month flexible option for $29.99. Every option comes with a 7-day free trial, cancel any time.

DAZN is available on the best streaming devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and most smart TVs.

If you're an American stuck abroad, and want to tune into the Canelo vs Scull live stream on your usual DAZN account, get yourself a VPN such as NordVPN.

DAZN is the home of some of the biggest match-ups on the boxing calendar, and this showdown is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports, and particularly boxing or pool, a DAZN subscription is an absolute must-have.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in the U.K.

The Canelo vs Scull live stream, plus the stellar undercard, is available on DAZN in the U.K.. The DAZN PPV costs £21.99.

Fancy Friday night's Garcia vs Romero PPV as part of a bundle? You can buy both for £34.99.

Remember, you also need a DAZN subscription, available with a free 7-day trial that can be canceled at any time. When the trial ends, DAZN costs £14.99 a month on a 12-month contract, or £24.99 month-to-month. An annual subscription will cost £119.99 in the U.K.

DAZN is the home of boxing in the U.K., with hundreds of shows live and on demand every year.

DAZN subscribers in the U.K. that have a HD-enabled Sky box can register to watch the fight on DAZN 1 HD on channel 429 on Sky here.

Traveling away from the U.K.? Watch Canelo vs Scull online as usual with a VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in Canada

DAZN Canada is showing the Canelo vs Scull fight in Canada for a PPV fee of $59.99.

Like in the U.S., if you want to combine it with the Garcia vs Romero fight on Friday night, then you can buy a bundle for $90.

You'll also need to buy a subscription to DAZN, available with a 7-day trial, with prices starting from $19.99 per month on a year-long contract. It's $199.99 if you pay for a full year up front, and $29.99 on a flexible month-by-month basis.

DAZN in Canada has the rights to plenty of other sports, too, including Champions League, Europa League and Bundesliga football among much more.

Away from Canada right now? You'll need to get yourself a good streaming VPN, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Let's not forget about boxing fans Down Under, too. The Canelo vs Scull live stream follows the lead of other countries around the world in that it is also via DAZN.

In Australia the PPV fee comes in at AU$39.99. If you want the aforementioned Garcia vs Romero fight bundled in, it'll set you back AU$62.99.

You'll need to buy a subscription too, with prices starting at $13.99 for a 12-month contract, but a seven-day free trial is available to DAZN newbies.

Traveling away from Australia at the moment? Unblock your usual stream with NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

For New Zealand boxing fans wanting to catch the Canelo vs Scull fight, it's DAZN again, with a PPV cost of NZ$39.99.

For the Kiwis, a monthly subscription to the streaming service costs NZ$14.99, but you can get a free 7-day trial if you only want to watch Canelo vs Scull.

Remember, if you're away from NZ at the moment, you might want to consider subscribing to NordVPN.

How to watch Canelo vs Scull live streams in RoW

For more or less every other country around the world (up to 200 of them, in fact) it's DAZN again for a Canelo vs Scull live stream, with the vast majority of non-subscribers getting a 7-day free trial to the platform.

The PPV costs $24.99 in any country not listed above.

Remember, if you're away from home at the minute, you'll need to get yourself a VPN, such as NordVPN.

Can I watch Canelo vs Scull for free? No, there are no free Canelo vs Scull live streams. You'll need to pay for the PPV to watch the action as it happens. To be fair it's pretty reasonably priced considering the enormity of this boxing bout, and if you buy from DAZN you get a 7-day free trial included in the price. Just remember to cancel before the 7 days are up else you will be charged for a monthly subscription. If you live in Mexico, then you can watch a free pre-record of the Canelo vs Scull fight, as we outlined earlier in this article.

Canelo vs Scull tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez William Scull Nationality Mexican Cuban Date of birth July 18, 1990 June 6, 1992 Height 5' 7.5" 5' 11.5" Reach 70.5" 73" Total fights 66 23 Record 62-2-2 (39 KOs) 23-0 (9 KOs)

Canelo vs Scull fight card

Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull ; Super middleweight, for the undisputed title

; Super middleweight, for the undisputed title Bruno Surace vs Jaime Munguia ; Super middleweight

; Super middleweight Martin Bakole vs Efe Ajagba ; Heavyweight

; Heavyweight Badou Jack vs Norair Mikaeljan ; Cruiserweight, for the WBC title

; Cruiserweight, for the WBC title Marco Verde vs Michel Polina ; Middleweight

; Middleweight Brayan Leon vs Aaron Guerrero; Middleweight

Canelo vs Scull odds

The bookies have Canelo as an overwhelming favorite, at -4000 with the DraftKings Sportsbook. Scull is a huge +1500 outsider.

More from Tom's Guide