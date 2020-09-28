Liverpool vs. Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League soccer

Liverpool vs. Arsenal start time, channel The Liverpool vs. Arsenal match kicks off at 3 p.m. EDT/noon PDT today (Sept. 28). In the US, the game airs on the Peacock Premium streaming service. UK viewers can watch on Sky Sports.

The Liverpool vs Arsenal live stream is the latest fixture in this already tumultuous week for the top English soccer teams — Manchester City lost, Chelsea had to fight back for a draw, and Manchester United needed a last-minute penalty to win. But all this was the warm-up act for the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match today (Sept. 28).

With City's loss, a Liverpool win today could give last year's champions a big boost early on in the race to defend their title. Arsenal, meanwhile, has looked good in the early games of the season, and would like a repeat of their win over Liverpool in the Community Shield preseason game last month.

So there's plenty at stake in Liverpool vs. Arsenal, even if this is only the third match of the season. And while this is a high-stakes contest, you may need some help tracking down a live stream.

Here's where to watch today's Liverpool vs. Arsenal match and how a VPN can come to your rescue.

How can I use a VPN to live stream the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match?

If you can't find a live stream of Liverpool vs. Arsenal, a virtual private network, or VPN, may be able to help you out. Using a VPN, you can change your location, and that allows you to access live streams of events like Liverpool vs. Arsenal that might not otherwise air in your region.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Arsenal live streams in the U.S.

There's only one place to live stream Liverpool vs. Arsenal in the U.S., and that's on the new Peacock Premium streaming service. The good news about Peacock is it's open to anyone, even people without a cable subscription. The premium tier does require you to sign up for the $4.99-a-month service, though.

If you're a Premier League fan, it may be worth it. The Liverpool vs. Arsenal match is one of more than 175 matches airing on Peacock Premium this season.

Peacock Premium: The paid tier of the Peacock streaming service costs $4.99 a month and features additional shows and movies besides Premier League live streams. The service is free to Xfinity Flex customers and Xfinity X1 and video customers with a a subscription to Xfinity Internet or Digital Starter TV. It's also free to Cox Internet customers with Contour TV Essential or higher.View Deal

Liverpool vs. Arsenal live streams in the UK

It's a Monday Night Football match, so Liverpool vs. Arsenal airs on Sky Sports in the UK, with kick-off taking place at 8 p.m. BST. (Expect a lengthy pre-match build-up before then.) To watch games on Sky, you can either sign up for a Sky Sports package or get a £9.99 day pass through Now TV.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal live streams in Canada

Premier league matches like Liverpool vs. Arsenal air on DAZN in Canada. You can sign up for the service and get a 1-month free trial. After that, it's $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150 for DAZN.

Liverpool vs. Arsenal live streams in other regions

Here's where you can watch Liverpool vs. Arsenal in other parts of the world.

Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Brazil: Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil

Watch ESPN Brasil, ESPN Brasil France: Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Free, RMC Sport 1

Canal+ Sport, RMC Sport en direct, Free, RMC Sport 1 Germany: Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket

Sky Sport 1/HD, Sky Go, Sky Ticket Indonesia: Mola TV App, mola.tv

Mola TV App, mola.tv Ireland: SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League

SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Israel: Sport 1

Sport 1 Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football

NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere New Zealand: Spark Sport

Spark Sport Puerto Rico: RUSH

For more regions airing the Liverpool vs. Arsenal match, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.