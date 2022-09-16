Live
iPhone 14 launch live blog: Reviews, deals, tips, order delays, bugs and more
Get up to speed on the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max
iPhone 14 release day is here! Yes, the wait for Apple's latest (and greatest) smartphones is over, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all now available to buy. The iPhone 14 Plus will follow on October 7.
Any iPhone launch day is a notable event, as eager buyers try to get their hands on the new models. And based on our reviews, there's plenty of reasons why people would want one.
As our iPhone 14 review, iPhone 14 Pro review and iPhone 14 Pro Max review make clear, all three phones delivered great results in our testing, making our best phones list. You'll find more on that below.
But it's not all good news. iPhone 14 delivery times have been delayed for some people, and there are also reports of several iPhone 14 bugs even at this early stage.
Our iPhone 14 launch live blog will bring you all the latest on the new phones as people get their hands on them. We'll also be sharing our tips and tricks on getting the best from them and from iOS 16, to make sure you have the best possible experience today.
And if there's any questions you want answered or anything tested we didn't get to yet, drop us a note in the comments.
iPhone 14 reviews
iPhone 14 review (from $799)
Rating: 4 stars
The regular iPhone 14 is the best new iPhone for most people because it's the most affordable. It offers faster performance, thanks to the A15 Bionic that was also inside last year's iPhone 13 Pro, as well as an improved camera with better low-light performance (thanks to a new Photonic Engine) and bigger sensor. The Action mode video is also compellingly smooth. But the design is the same as last year and you don't get a 120Hz display or telephoto zoom like the Galaxy S22.
iPhone 14 Pro review (from $999)
Rating: 4.5 stars
Meet the best phone under $1,000. The iPhone 14 Pro features a powerful 48MP main camera and a beautiful display with always-on capability, making it easy to see the time, battery life, widgets and notifications at a glance. You also get the best performance with A16 Bionic, while the Dynamic Island is a fantastic replacement for the notch. But the lack of a SIM card tray may annoy some, and the Photonic Engine can be a bit too aggressive with brightening pics.
iPhone 14 Pro Max review (from $1,099)
Rating: 5 stars
It's very rare that we give any device a 5-star rating, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max earns that honor by offering everything the iPhone 14 Pro does plus a larger display and truly epic battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes on our web surfing test, placing it near the top of our best phone battery life list. And you get the same blazing A16 Bionic performance, fantastic camera system with better low-light performance and Action mode video and Dynamic Island.
There's also a bug that reportedly affects iMessage and FaceTime. According to 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), this can leave users unable to receive messages and calls, or iMessages to be sent with the generic green bubbles to other iPhone users.
Fortunately, there is a fix for this one, which we detail in our iPhone 14 release day bugs article.
So what can you look forward to if you do have a shiny new iPhone 14 in your mitts today? Well, mostly lots of very good things, but also a couple of slight negatives.
We'll start with the negatives, just because they're freshly reported. For instance, it seems there's an iPhone 14 activation bug which might be causing the set-up process to fail for some people.
This comes from MacRumors (opens in new tab), which says it's seen an internal Apple memo where the iPhone 14 doesn't connect to open Wi-Fi networks when being set up. The workaround is to instead use a PC or Mac for that part of the process, which isn't the most elegant solution. Hopefully Apple will sort this issue out quickly.
The fact that so many people want to get their hands on the iPhone 14 Pro models is hardly a surprise — in fact, we think the difference between the base model and its more expensive siblings is greater than ever.
Why? Well, there are multiple reasons including the fact that the Pro replaces the divisive notch with the really clever Dynamic Island, the camera upgrade to a 48MP sensor and the increased battery life.
Here, our Global Editor in Chief Mark Spoonauer explains why the iPhone 14 Pro is way better than iPhone 14.
Nor is the situation just bad for people looking to buy some iPhone 14 Pro models today — even some people who preordered those phones are being told they might not get their handset on time.
According to 9to5Mac, multiple iPhone 14 preorders have been delayed at the 11th hour. Many have contacted them to express their frustration at the estimated delivery dates slipping to September 23. And some have even been pushed back to September 30.
In the U.K., for instance, where Apple stores are already open, I can order an iPhone 14 Pro right now and pick it up from my local outlet tomorrow. However, the iPhone 14 Pro Max is showing as unavailable to collect from any of the 12 nearest stores.
There are no such problems with the base iPhone 14: that's readily available for pick up tomorrow in multiple colors and configurations.
|Model
|Estimated delivery date (U.S.)
|Estimated delivery date (U.K.)
|iPhone 14
|September 20
|September 21
|iPhone 14 Plus
|October 7
|October 7
|iPhone 14 Pro
|October 17-24
|October 18-25
|iPhone 14 Pro Max
|October 24-31
|October 25-November 1
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's iPhone 14 launch day live blog.
Let's start by talking about wait times. As the table above shows, some new iPhone 14 models are far easier to get hold of than others. For instance, if you order the base iPhone 14 today, it should be delivered as soon as next week. But if you want the iPhone 14 Pro Max, you might have to wait until the end of October to get your hands on it!
In-store availability is potentially better than that, but it will depend on which model you want and where you are. Either way, it's clear that the Pro models are in greater demand than ever this year.
