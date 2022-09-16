iPhone 14 launch live blog: Reviews, deals, tips, order delays, bugs and more

iPhone 14 release day is here! Yes, the wait for Apple's latest (and greatest) smartphones is over, with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max all now available to buy. The iPhone 14 Plus will follow on October 7.

Any iPhone launch day is a notable event, as eager buyers try to get their hands on the new models. And based on our reviews, there's plenty of reasons why people would want one.

As our iPhone 14 review, iPhone 14 Pro review and iPhone 14 Pro Max review make clear, all three phones delivered great results in our testing, making our best phones list. You'll find more on that below.

But it's not all good news. iPhone 14 delivery times have been delayed for some people, and there are also reports of several iPhone 14 bugs even at this early stage.

Our iPhone 14 launch live blog will bring you all the latest on the new phones as people get their hands on them. We'll also be sharing our tips and tricks on getting the best from them and from iOS 16, to make sure you have the best possible experience today.

And if there's any questions you want answered or anything tested we didn't get to yet, drop us a note in the comments.

iPhone 14 reviews

iPhone 14 review (from $799)

Rating: 4 stars

The regular iPhone 14 is the best new iPhone for most people because it's the most affordable. It offers faster performance, thanks to the A15 Bionic that was also inside last year's iPhone 13 Pro, as well as an improved camera with better low-light performance (thanks to a new Photonic Engine) and bigger sensor. The Action mode video is also compellingly smooth. But the design is the same as last year and you don't get a 120Hz display or telephoto zoom like the Galaxy S22.

iPhone 14 Pro review (from $999)

Rating: 4.5 stars

Meet the best phone under $1,000. The iPhone 14 Pro features a powerful 48MP main camera and a beautiful display with always-on capability, making it easy to see the time, battery life, widgets and notifications at a glance. You also get the best performance with A16 Bionic, while the Dynamic Island is a fantastic replacement for the notch. But the lack of a SIM card tray may annoy some, and the Photonic Engine can be a bit too aggressive with brightening pics.

iPhone 14 Pro Max review (from $1,099)

Rating: 5 stars

It's very rare that we give any device a 5-star rating, but the iPhone 14 Pro Max earns that honor by offering everything the iPhone 14 Pro does plus a larger display and truly epic battery life. The iPhone 14 Pro Max lasted an average of 14 hours and 42 minutes on our web surfing test, placing it near the top of our best phone battery life list. And you get the same blazing A16 Bionic performance, fantastic camera system with better low-light performance and Action mode video and Dynamic Island.