LIVE: 101+ best Cyber Monday deals 2021 right now

(Image credit: Blue) We all want to sound better, whether we're taking video calls and don't want to use a headset, recording or streaming. The Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone can do it all, and right now it's just $79 at Amazon. I happen to own this mic and I'd say it's one of the best things I've purchased over the last couple of years. Two custom mics provide broadcast-quality sound, and there's multiple pickup patterns for pro recording and streaming. I also like the onboard controls and compact design. Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Future) Here's a great Cyber Monday laptop deal from Walmart. The Galaxy Book Pro is Samsung's answer to the MacBook. It features a dazzling 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display, 11th-gen Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Plus, the laptop itself is very compact and comes in at around 3 pounds. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $949 now $699 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Amazon) Over 50% off! I can't tell you how many times I've been in my home office and the dogs have gone nuts when the doorbell rings. I'd love to just look at my phone and see who's at the door or even a smart display that's sitting right next to me. That's the appeal of this Cyber Monday deal. For just $61, you get a Ring Video Doorbell Wired bundle with the Echo Show 5. You'll save $83 and enjoy full HD video along with two-way audio support and advanced motion detection. Act fast on this deal. Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Show 5: was $144 now $61

(Image credit: Shutterstock) I subscribe to lots of streaming services but I've never given Hulu a shot. But now is the perfect time to try it because Hulu is now just 99 cents per month for up to 12 months. The deal expires on Monday (Nov. 29) at 11:59 p.m. PT so there's no time to lose. Hulu is one of the best streaming services we've tested. Whether you want to watch exclusive programming such as Letterkenny, Vacation Friends, Nine Perfect Strangers or The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For, or stay up on the latest episodes of Saturday Night Live, The Voice or American Dad, Hulu has it all. Hulu: was $6.99 per month now $0.99 per month

(Image credit: Sony) Save $1,000! You need to rush over to Best Buy's Cyber Monday flash sale now because this is one of the best OLED TV deals we've ever seen. The Sony A9G earned a rave review from us at $2,299, but right now you can save a whopping $1,000 off. That's not a typo. You'll save a grand on a gorgeous 55-inch OLED TV, complete with full 4K resolution, HDR 10 support and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen even doubles as a high-end speaker. In other words, this is a dream TV that just crashed to an attainable price. Sony A9G OLED TV: was $2,299 now $1,299 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Amazon) Sometimes you can save more on Amazon than it seems at first glance. Right now the AirPods 3 are just $149. The regular price is $179 and the price listed says $169 but you'll save an additional $20 at checkout. This is the lowest price yet for the new 3rd gen AirPods. The new AirPods offer a sleeker AirPods Pro-like design along with Spatial audio support, and there's Adaptive EQ that tunes the music to your ears. The Force sensor comes in handy for controlling music, and you get sweat and water resistance. The only thing missing is active noise cancellation. AirPods 3rd generation: was $179 now $149 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) The iPhone 13 is the best phone we've tested period. It offers fantastic cameras, the fastest chip in a phone and much improved battery life over the iPhone 12. And now you can get it for for essentially free on Verizon. As part of its Cyber Monday phone deals, you can save up to $800 on the iPhone 13 when you trade in your old or damaged phone and sign up for any unlimited plan. Plus, you can get another $800 off if you switch to Verizon. For those scoring at home, that's a total of $1,600. iPhone 13: $800 off w/ trade-in + unlimited @ Verizon

(Image credit: Ninja ) I'll be the first to admit I'm not a great cook, which is why I'm intrigued by the Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer. Right now it's just $149, which is $80 off the regular price. And you get a lot for your money. The Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp is a pressure cooker and air fryer in one device, and the crisping lid lets you also bake, roast and broil. The Foodi is particularly good for making stew and chili, as well as fries. You get a 6.5-quart ceramic coated pot, a 4-quart cook-and-crisp basket and more. Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp Air Fryer: was $229 now $149 @ Walmart

(Image credit: Google) The Chromecast with Google TV takes the already great Chromecast and gives it a smarter new interface that's easier to navigate along with a bunch of welcome features. In our review, we liked the device's new remote, quality 4K streams with HDR/Dolby Vision support and immersive Dolby Atmos immersive sound. And with Google TV you get access to over 6,500 Android TV apps along with your favorite streaming services. Another perk: there's a Google Assistant button on the remote for easy voice search. Chromecast with Google TV: was $49 now $39

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Chromebooks don't get much more affordable than this. Right now the Samsung Chromebook 4 is just $129 at Walmart, which is $70 off the regular price. If you want a Cyber Monday Chromebok deal, this is one to snag before it sells out. The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a great entry-level Chromebook with an 11-inch 1366 x 768 display and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. This makes it ideal for casual web browsing, watching YouTube videos, writing in Google Docs and more. Its rated 12.5 hours of battery life (according to Samsung) should give you all-day usage. Samsung Chromebook 4: was $199 now $129

(Image credit: Best Buy) You know the saying. Go big or home. And that's how I feel about this TV deal. Right now you can get this massive 70-inch Insignia 4K Fire TV for just $549, which is $200 off. But you'll have to act fast, as this Best Buy Cyber Monday deal is part of Best Buy's flash sale, so it could go out of stock soon. You get a crisp 4K picture at a full 70 inches with high dynamic range, DTS Studio sound and Alexa voice control. There's 3 HDMI ports on board with one HDMI ARC port that works with compatible soundbars. And with Fire TV running the show you'll get easy access to all your favorite streaming services. Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $749 now $549 @ Best Buy

(Image credit: Future) Lowest price: The Apple Watch SE is just the smartwatch you need if you're looking to keep better tabs on your fitness, and right now it's at the lowest price ever. You can track your daily activity, run with GPS and use it with all sorts of workouts, including tai chi and pilates. This Apple Watch also comes with a built-in compass and real-time elevation readings, and and you can get irregular heat rhythm notifications. You'll save $59 right now on Amazon. Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $219 @ Amazon

(Image credit: iHome ) Here's a robot vacuum deal worth jumping on fast. Right now Walmart has the iHome AutoVac Nova for just $249, which is normally $599. This robot vac has an auto empty base, so when it returns home to charge it empties itself. Plus, the AutoVac Nova doubles as a robotic mop with its 2-in-1 tank. iHome AutoVac Nova: was $599 now $249 @ Walmart

(Image credit: TCL) If you haven't seen a QLED TV in person you are missing out. These quantum dot panels deliver amazing color saturation along with better brightness. And this killer deal saves you $250 on one of the best 50-inch 4K TVs on the market In our review, we said this TCL Roku TV is an excellent pick for anyone on a budget. This model features a bright and vibrant 50-inch 4K LED UHD QLED display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support and compatibility with AI voice assistants. And there's 4 HDMI ports on board. TCL 50" 4K QLED Roku TV: was $699 now $449 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) No offense to Apple but its iPad deals have been pretty meh so far. The best Cyber Monday tablet deal we've seen is actually the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE. You can grab it for $100 off right now on Amazon. This 12.4-inch Android tablet provides a big and bright display, long-lasting battery life and a stylus i the box. And a configuration with the keyboard included is only $509, which is $180 off! Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Oculus ) If you've tried VR before and you thought it was just a fad, it's time to try this. The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR headset for the money, and it just got even better with this Cyber Monday deal that gives you a free digital credit at Amazon. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset that doesn't require a phone or PC. You just put it on and use the included controllers to enjoy a wide range of VR games and other immersive entertainment experiences. My favorite is ping pong. Oculus Quest 2 headset: $299 with $50 Amazon credit @ Amazon