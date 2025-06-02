Father's Day sale — 15 gift ideas I'd shop from Patagonia, Under Armour and more

The first week of June is officially underway and while there are no major retail holidays this month, there's one big event that'll be here before you know it. I'm talking about Father's Day.

Father's Day 2025 falls on June 15th and while that's still roughly two weeks out, now is the best time to do your shopping if you want your gift delivered on time. Additionally, there are plenty of Father's Day sales happening this week with gifts for just about any budget.

One of my favorite Father's Day sales right now comes courtesy of Amazon. For a limited time, Amazon has Father's Day gifts on sale from $5. The sale include fun gifts like aprons and polo shirts as well as top sellers like Bluetooth speakers and small kitchen appliances.

Not to be outdone, the Home Depot Father's Day sale is also live with discounts on power tools, grills, mowers, and more. (You can shop our top deals in this roundup). To help you pick out the best sales and gifts, I've picked out my top 15 picks from today's biggest sales. Make sure you don't hesitate because June 15th will be here before you know it.

Best deals

Under Armour: deals from $5 @ Amazon

It's not the biggest Under Armour sale I've seen at Amazon, but if you're looking for the lowest prices — this is your sale. Amazon has select Under Amour apparel on sale from $5. It includes men's t-shirts, socks, shorts, and more.

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. It's a huge sale with deals for every budget.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for Father's Day. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Carhartt sale: deals from $9 @ Amazon

If you're looking to upgrade your dad's wardrobe, Carhartt has tons of rugged and stylish pieces he'll want to rock all season long.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $18 at Patagonia If you want dad to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for him. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.

Crocs Adjustable Slip Resistant Clogs: at Amazon Crocs: deals from $20 @ Amazon

If dad needs shoes with some extra traction, Amazon has a large range of Crocs on sale from $20. In addition to their treaded sole, many of them also have an adjustable fabric strap to keep them securely on your feet.

Patagonia Multi Trails 8” Shorts (Men's): was $79 now $54 at Patagonia These shorts are crafted for runners, thanks to reflective extras, a brief liner, two pockets, and an adjustable drawcord on the waist. But, you don't have to be exercising to enjoy a pair of shorts with added utility — especially when they're on sale.

Appliance sale: deals from $59 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is taking up to 40% off select small and large appliances. After discount, prices start as low as $59. The sale includes brands such as Ninja, Instant Pot, Samsung, LG and more.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 4: was $99 now $82 at Amazon The Wonderboom 4 is built for the outdoors with a rugged design and sturdy build. We really liked the speaker in our UE Wonderboom 4 review, especially the surprisingly bassy sound that you might expect from a larger speaker. 16 hours of battery life means you'll be able to get through most of the day on a charge.

Blueair Air Purifier 311i Max: was $229 now $189 at Amazon This Blueair Air Purifier is ideal to handle rooms with a coverage of up to 1,858 sq ft. It includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% of airborne particles. I've been using this model for months and also like that it's very quiet and includes an accompanying app, so you can control your settings or check on your filter status from your phone. What’s more, with its modern design, it'll suit the decor in any room.

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner/lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.