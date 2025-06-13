Best last-minute Father’s Day deals — 25 sales I’d shop now on Carhartt, Garmin and more

Father's Day is this Sunday, June 15 — and if you're looking for some last-minute gifts to show Dad your love and appreciation, you've come to the right place. But you'll have to act fast if you want these items (which all happen to be on sale) in time for Sunday!

Whether you're shopping for your father, your husband or another paternal figure in your life, there are tons of great gifts to suit his specific likes and interests — at a wide range of price points to fit your budget. And fortunately, I've narrowed down all the best Father's Day deals you can shop before it's too late.

From Carhartt and YETI to Apple and Meta, we're seeing tons of our favorite brands offering deals on gifts that Dad deserves this Father's Day. Keep scrolling to check out all the best sales worth shopping ahead of Sunday.

Editor's Choice

Carhartt sale: deals from $4 @ Amazon

If you're in need of the perfect gift for Dad, there's a massive Carhartt sale happening right now at Amazon. He is sure to love a rugged wardrobe refresh — and with deals starting from $4, you'll love the prices, too.

Father's Day sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

Father's Day is almost here — and if you're looking to shop something special for Dad (without breaking the bank), Amazon has tons of great deals that he'll love. From clothing and coolers to grills and tech, there's plenty of gifting options to choose from.

Garmin sale: deals from $99 @ Amazon

I have to admit: I wasn't expecting to see a surge in Garmin deals this week. That said, Amazon has various Garmin watches and some accessories on sale from $97. It's easily the best Garmin sale I've seen this year with discounts on some of our favorite models like the Editor's Choice Forerunner 55 on sale for $169.

YETI sale: up to 20% off @ Amazon

For anyone who is always on the go, Amazon has multiple Yeti tumblers, coolers, and ramblers on sale from $17. We rarely see YETI deals so I recommend hopping on this ASAP.

Lego sale: deals from $8 @ Amazon

The best Lego deals can usually be found in November and December, so I'm a little shocked that so many Lego sets are on sale now for Father's Day. You can get everything from Disney to Star Wars as well as generic sets.

Meta Quest 3S : was $299 now $269 at Meta The Meta Quest 3S is already the best VR headset for the money, but with $30 off the price an Batman: Arkham Shadow included with your purchase, it now offers even more value. Expect the same performance as the pricier Quest 3, but with a smaller field of view and lower resolution. Other than that, expect to play an excellent VR game right off the bat.

Ninja FlexFlame Propane Grill: was $999 now $899 at Ninjakitchen The Ninja FlexFlame is Ninja's first attempt at a propane grill, and it offers all the ingeniuity you'd expect from a Ninja product. It's got a pellet chamber to infuse your food with an authentic smoked flavor, but can also sear and even be converted to a griddle with the use of add-ons.

Best Father's Day Gifts

Patagonia P-6 Logo Trucker Hat: was $39 now $18 at Patagonia If you want dad to wear the Patagonia logo proudly, this is the hat for him. This close-fitting, low-crown trucker hat has an organic cotton front, a recycled polyester mesh back and an adjustable snap closure.

Amazon Echo Pop: was $39 now $24 at Amazon Amazon's compact smart speaker packs Alexa features into a space-saving design. The Echo Pop delivers clear audio for music and podcasts, while still handling all your usual voice commands. Good for nightstands or desks where space is tight, and the semi-sphere design looks cleaner than typical smart speakers.

Stanley IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler (30 oz): was $35 now $26 at Amazon Taking the top spot in our guide to best water bottles, this large tumbler with a built-in straw is perfect for drinking water, smoothies, iced coffee and more. The straw simply snaps shut when you're done sipping and is leakproof when closed. It will keep your drinks chilled for 12 hours or iced for up to two days. The tumbler also features a ergonomic, rotating handle that allows you to quickly grab it and go.

Weber Jumbo Joe Grill: was $98 now $89 at Amazon The Jumbo Joe Grill is the highest-rated portable charcoal grill on Weber's site. And while it's also the most expensive, it's the biggest one too at 18-inches. Thankfully, it's on sale and that means you can own a premium compact grill, that can cook up to eight burgers at a time, for less. So, if you're looking to grill on-the-go, this one's for you.

Leatherman Wave 18-in-1 Multi-Tool: was $119 now $95 at REI The Leatherman Wave is nothing short of legendary in the realm of multi-tools. This 18-in-1 stainless steel gadget is pocket-friendly and tough-built, backed by a 25-year warranty. You can use it for all sorts of projects big and small. It's also not that often on sale.

Beats Pill 2024: was $149 now $99 at Amazon This deal brings a long-awaited discount to the Beats Pill. We had a Beats Pill hands-on, and found a speaker that has (as you might expect) some massive bass and a slick look. Battery life is respectable at 24 hours, and its waterproofing makes it perfect for pool parties and outdoor use.

Dewalt 20V MAX Cordless Drill Driver: was $199 now $99 at Lowe's If you want a drill driver to tackle challenging jobs around the home, this is impressive. With 300 watts power and a brushless motor for longer runtime. It also comes with a 20-second trigger delay and handy LED lights for better visibility. With a compact, and lightweight design, it has an ergonomic handle. The kit also includes a belt hook and battery charger that all comes in a handy tool bag for easy carry.

Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses (Wayfarer): was $299 now $239 at Meta The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses are far more than just a pair of specs with a camera. Meta AI features give them all the smarts to answer any questions about the world around you. All of this is underpinned by a stellar-looking set of specs that feel great to wear all-day round. Plus, water resistance always helps. Multiple styles are on sale from $239.

Apple 11" iPad (WiFi/128GB): was $349 now $299 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities.

Apple Watch 10 (GPS/42mm): was $399 now $299 at Amazon The new Apple Watch boasts a thinner and lighter design, faster charging, and a new FDA-authorized sleep apnea detection feature. Other new key features include 30% more screen area, rounded corners, and a first-ever wide-angle OLED display. In our Apple Watch 10 review we said the optimized watchOS 11 experience and faster charging are worthwhile and make this the Apple Watch to get for most people.

Amazon Kindle Scribe (2024): was $399 now $299 at Amazon You can now score a discount on the updated Kindle Scribe. This e-reader comes with a Premium Pen that lets you annotate, write notes and draw on your e-books. You can also create digital notebooks and convert your handwritten notes into text. In our Kindle Scribe (2024) review we loved this device’s large 10.2-inch 300 ppi display and found the stylus comfortable to use.

Kobalt Rolling Black Wood Work Bench: was $498 now $398 at Lowe's This work bench from Kobalt will help you keep all your tools organized, and give you another surface for storage. There are nine drawers on board, all with soft-close finishes to stop them from slamming, and a power strip to charge your devices.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra headphones: was $429 now $399 at Amazon The 4.5-star QuietComfort Ultra headphones are the best noise-canceling headphones that you can buy right now. That's thanks to Bose's excellent ANC algorithm, which manages to block more noise than any other pair of headphones we've tested. They sound great as well, boast a decent attempt at Spatial Audio, and while the 24-hour battery life isn't the best, they are still a solid pair of cans.