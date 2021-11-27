Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021 live updates — best early sales

Refresh

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey) Right on cue Amazon has cut the price of almost all of its own devices, among them the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This is the first time the recently released streamer has ever been reduced, making it a solid Cyber Monday deal. This is Amazon's best Fire TV Stick to date. It sports a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that speeds up the load time of apps like Disney Plus. It also makes for a smooth and snappy navigation experience overall. Per our Amazon Fire TV Stick Max review, this is our favorite Fire TV device to date. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) One of our favorite Black Friday deal was on the Oculus Quest 2, and it's good to see that it's still going for Cyber Monday. Not only does Amazon have the best VR headset in stock, but when you buy it you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Be sure to use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card. The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes. Talk about an awesome holiday gift. Oculus Quest 2: Free $50 Amazon gift card

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) If you're looking to get healthy and you want a good affordable smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is on sale for $199 right now at Amazon . This is a great deal for anyone who's overindulged this Thanksgiving, as it's packed with sensors to help you get fit and healthy. As we said in our review, it's a pretty ambitious device offering not only expected features such as GPS tracking and heart-rate monitoring, but also blood-oxygen and ECG monitoring, sleep tracking and more. It can even detect your skin temperature. Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199

(Image credit: LG) On the lookout for an OLED TV, but put off by the high price tags? That's fair enough — they are pretty expensive. Or at least they were, because we're seeing some great OLED TV bargains ahead of Cyber Monday, and this is one of the best. For a limited time, Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $896. That's a 25% saving on the usual $1,199 price, but the deal gets better still, because you can get a free $100 credit on your Amazon account if you use the coupon code "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" during checkout. It'd almost be rude not to buy it, right? LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199, now $896