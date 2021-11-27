Live
Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021 live updates — best early sales
These are the best Amazon Cyber Monday sales so far
By Marc McLaren
Amazon Cyber Monday deals are here, and we're on hand to help you find the biggest savings on the best products.
The retailer has now swapped its Black Friday logos for Cyber Monday branding, a clear sign that the best Cyber Monday deals are now live. And from what we're seeing, there are thousands of sales to choose from.
Not sure where to start? Don't worry, we're sifting through all of Amazon's deals to bring you the best sales on everything from 4K TVs and headphones to laptops and appliances and more.
Our favorite Amazon Cyber Monday deals so far include the new Apple AirPods 3 for $149 and the LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV for $896 with $100 Amazon credit. Other highlights include the Instant Pot Air Fryer for $69, down from $99, and the MacBook Air M1 for $1,050.
We'll be updating this Amazon Cyber Monday deals live blog regularly over the next couple of days, so join us as we hunt down the biggest bargains in the world.
Amazon Cyber Monday deals: Top sales now
- Fire TVs: starting at $99
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 [in stock]
- AirPods 3: was $179 now $149 [save more at checkout]
- MacBook Air M1: was $1,249 now $1,099 [save $150]
- Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen: was $39 now $19
- OnePlus 9 Pro: was $1,069 now $799
- Ring Video Doorbell (2020): was $99 now $79
- Ring Video Doorbell Wired + Echo Dot: was $99 now $41
- Instant Pot Air Fryer: was $99 now $69
- Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $24
- Amazon Echo Show 8: was $109 now $59
- Blink Video Doorbell: was $85 now $59
- Blue Yeti Nano USB mic: was $99 now $79
- Eufy Robovac 11s: was $229 now $137
- Lenovo Chromebook Flex 3 11": was $319 now $159
- Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): $299 w/ $50 Amazon credit
- Insignia 55" F30 Series 4K Fire TV: was $379 now $249
- LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $896 w/ $100 Amazon credit
If you've been after a powerful laptop but can’t quite stomach the hefty prices of the new MacBook Pro 2021, then last year’s MacBook Pro M1 is still well worth a look.
Not only does it have the powerful Apple M1 chip, but it’s also a great macOS machine, with a solid display, minimalist design and a lovely large trackpad. And thanks to the best Cyber Monday deals, you can now get it for $100 off at Amazon.
It’s not the biggest saving ever, but any discount on an Apple product is worth having. And for $1,199 you’ll be getting a laptop that’ll last you for years and play nice with your other Apple devices.
MacBook Pro M1 13-inch: was $1,299 now $1,199 @ Amazon
Air fryers are one of the hottest items this Cyber Monday, and I've totally bought into the hype and got one for myself.
The model I went for (after lots of agonizing) is the Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fry from Amazon, which is reduced from $199 to $119 right now. It's supremely versatile, giving you 11 abilities in one including air fryer, slow cooker, sauté, sous-vide, dehydrate, roast, bake and more.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp and Air Fry, 8 quart: was $199 now $119
Right on cue Amazon has cut the price of almost all of its own devices, among them the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max. This is the first time the recently released streamer has ever been reduced, making it a solid Cyber Monday deal.
This is Amazon's best Fire TV Stick to date. It sports a new quad-core CPU and a 750MHz GPU that speeds up the load time of apps like Disney Plus. It also makes for a smooth and snappy navigation experience overall. Per our Amazon Fire TV Stick Max review, this is our favorite Fire TV device to date.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: was $54 now $34 @ Amazon
One of our favorite Black Friday deal was on the Oculus Quest 2, and it's good to see that it's still going for Cyber Monday.
Not only does Amazon have the best VR headset in stock, but when you buy it you'll get a free $50 Amazon gift card with your purchase. Be sure to use coupon "OCULUS50" at checkout to get the gift card.
The Oculus Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR system, which means you don't need to set up any external sensors or cameras. Just charge it up, pop it on your head and you'll be exploring virtual worlds in minutes. Talk about an awesome holiday gift.
Oculus Quest 2: Free $50 Amazon gift card
If you're looking to get healthy and you want a good affordable smartwatch, the Fitbit Sense is on sale for $199 right now at Amazon.
This is a great deal for anyone who's overindulged this Thanksgiving, as it's packed with sensors to help you get fit and healthy. As we said in our review, it's a pretty ambitious device offering not only expected features such as GPS tracking and heart-rate monitoring, but also blood-oxygen and ECG monitoring, sleep tracking and more. It can even detect your skin temperature.
Fitbit Sense: was $299 now $199
On the lookout for an OLED TV, but put off by the high price tags? That's fair enough — they are pretty expensive. Or at least they were, because we're seeing some great OLED TV bargains ahead of Cyber Monday, and this is one of the best.
For a limited time, Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $896. That's a 25% saving on the usual $1,199 price, but the deal gets better still, because you can get a free $100 credit on your Amazon account if you use the coupon code "HBQ5KMZKGRRP" during checkout. It'd almost be rude not to buy it, right?
LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199, now $896
Hello and welcome to Tom's Guide's Amazon Cyber Monday deals live blog. It wouldn’t be Cyber Monday without some massive AirPods deals, and 2021 isn’t letting us down on this front. Every single model of Apple’s wireless earbuds have been reduced, from the AirPods Pro to the newly-released AirPods 3.
The redesigned AirPods 3 are $149 at Amazon. That's a fantastic savings of $30 on Apple's newest wireless earbuds, which only launched in October. Amazon lists them as being on sale for $169 ($10 less than RRP), but you can save another $20 at checkout.
Apple AirPods 3: was $179 now $149
