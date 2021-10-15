Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream will give us a battle between two sides who could do with a victory after indifferent recent results.

Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream, date, time, channels The Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream takes place on Saturday (October 16).

► Time 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Manchester United are still riding high in the Premier League table, sitting fourth with 14 points, just a couple behind leaders Chelsea. But that position belies the fact that they've only picked up one point from their previous two games and need a win here if they're going to be genuine title challengers this season.

The jury is very much still out on that one, because although Utd have clearly improved under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, questions remain over whether they're consistent enough to give Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City a proper fight this year. A draw with Everton and a loss to Aston Villa in their previous two games suggest they may not be quite there yet.

But a win over Leicester would keep them in the hunt, and could even take them to the top of the table depending on results elsewhere. But they'll be without several players, as Raphael Varane was injured while on international duty while Fred and Edinson Cavani won't feature having also been away for qualifiers. Harry Maguire has returned to training following injury, but is unlikely to be fit to start.

Whatever Utd's problems, Leicester City have more things to worry about. They only narrowly missed out on Champions League qualification last season, but those days seem a long way off right now. They find themselves marooned in mid-table and without a win in their last four games.

Injuries, particularly in defense, have hit them hard. Wesley Fofana, James Justin and Wilfred Ndidi are all still out, but Jonny Evans could return against his former club. Either way, they'll need the likes of Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy to be at their best if they're to climb up the table.

Can the Foxes find some form? Find out by watching the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are. And for the rest of the season, be sure to keep checking our full how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream wherever you are

The Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to NBC, Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, there's no Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in the UK; only 200 games of the Premier League 21/22 season's 380 games are showing on Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime, and this match is not one of them.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Leicester City vs Manchester United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Leicester City vs Manchester United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.