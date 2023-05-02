Lakers vs Warriors live stream: How to watch NBA Playoffs game 1, start time, channel

The best of the west clash in the Lakers vs. Warriors live stream. Yes, after the Lakers won via play-in and the Warriors won out in the Kings' castle, tonights NBA Playoff live streams deliver a massive battle.

Lakers vs. Warriors live stream cheat sheet Date: Today (Tuesday, May 2)

Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 1 p.m. AEDT

Watch in the U.S.: TNT on Sling TV (opens in new tab)

Watch from anywhere: with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Neither the Lakers (No. 7) nor the Warriors (No. 6), though, are fancied as their normal world-beaters this season. And, interestingly enough, this is the first time the two teams have met in the playoffs since 1991.

The age-old question of rest vs. momentum will also be tested, as Golden State advanced on Sunday, while Los Angeles knocked Memphis out on Friday. That game was all LA, as the Lakers won by 40 points, with D'Angelo Russell posting 31 points. James scored 22, and Anthony Davis added 16.

The Warriors are no strangers to high-scoring games, as Curry posted a career-high 50 points in Game 7 against the Kings. He hit 20 of 38 from the field, and seven of those were 3-pointers.

DraftKings (opens in new tab), at the time of publication, has the Warriors (-190) as favorites, and Lakers (+160) as the underdogs. So, betting $190 on the Warriors would earn you $100, and a $100 bet on the Lakers would net you $160.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live stream online.

How to watch Lakers vs. Warriors live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting TNT? Even if you can't watch the Lakers vs. Warriors live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

Lakers vs. Warriors live streams around the world

Lakers vs. Warriors live streams in the U.S.

The Lakers vs. Warriors live stream is on TNT at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT.

Instead, get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3, which is available through Sling Orange. ABC is also available in select markets for Sling Blue. Those markets are Chicago (WLS), Fresno (KFSN), Houston (KTRK), Los Angeles (KABC), New York (WABC), Philadelphia (WPVI), Raleigh-Durham (WTVD) and San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose (KGO). All but Fresno, Houston and Raleigh will pay $5 more per month for ABC in either Sling Blue or Sling Orange & Blue.

Oh, and not only is Sling 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab) is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month, but $63 per month for the first three months), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month, down to $65 per month for the first three months).

ABC can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month! (opens in new tab)

Can you watch Lakers vs. Warriors live streams in the UK?

NBA fans in the U.K. may not be able to watch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream. While the NBA Playoffs have been available on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) Arena, this game isn't in the listings (though those may just need to be updated). Sky Sports is airing Heat vs. Knicks Game 2, after all.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Not in the U.K. right now? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Lakers vs Warriors live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Lakers vs Warriors live stream on TSN. It's airing on TSN1 at 10 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Lakers vs Warriors live streams in Australia?

Probably. Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means, but it's unclear if either will host the Lakers vs Warriors live stream.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

Not in Australia but usually a Kayo subscriber? You may need a little help from a service such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).