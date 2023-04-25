Knicks vs Cavaliers live stream: Start time, channel and how to watch NBA Playoffs game 5 online

Tomorrow night, we tune in to see if the Knicks vs. Cavaliers live stream ends the Cavs run early. Before this series began, all of the talking heads on TV who picked the Knicks only put them in by seven, assuming Cleveland would last the full series.

That has not been the case as of Sunday night. While the series has felt a bit sloppy at times throughout the first four games, Game 3 was lost because of Cleveland's inability to score, especially in the closing minutes.

Were Cleveland to take this game and try and make this a series? They'd need guard Donovan Mitchell to do a lot better. On Sunday, he only shot 5 for 18. Four of those were missed three-pointers. Darius Garland, instead, led the Cavs.

Meanwhile, New York's Madison Square Garden was rocking because of the combined forces of Jalen Brunson (29 points), RJ Barrett (26), Josh Hart (16) and Mitchell Robinson (12).

Elsewhere on the Knickerbockers, forward Julius Randle is playing through a left ankle injury picked up at the end of the regular season. This is why he missed the fourth quarter.

DraftKings (opens in new tab), at the time of publication, has the Cavs (-215) as favorites, and Knicks (+185) as the underdogs. So, betting $100 on the Knicks would earn you $185, and a $215 bet on the Cavs would net you $100.

How to watch Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Having trouble actually getting NBA TV? Even if you can't watch the Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams in the U.S.

The Knicks vs Cavaliers live stream is on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package? With the right pick from our best cable TV alternatives, you'll be able to watch it and all of the NBA playoff games. But for as much as we like FuboTV, it doesn't have TNT, which is crucial for playoffs.

Instead, you should get Sling TV, one of the best streaming services. NBA TV is available in Sling's Sports Extra upgrade packages.

Oh, and not only is Sling 50% off for the first month (opens in new tab) is a perfect place to watch all of the NBA playoffs, as ABC games will simulcast on ESPN3. Sling Orange gets you TNT, ESPN, ESPN3, and its Sports Extra pack gets you NBA TV.

Of course, you can also watch the games on the more expensive services, such as YouTube TV ($73 per month, but $63 per month for the first three months), Hulu + Live TV ($70 per month) and DirecTV Stream ($75 per month, down to $65 per month for the first three months).

ABC is also available with Sling Blue, but that package doesn't have ESPN, and its games can be pulled down with one of the best TV antennas.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): You can get ESPN and TNT in the Sling Orange package. The 30-plus channels in the lineup include AMC, CNN, Food Network, AMC, Comedy Central, HGTV and many more. And you can save 50% on your first month! (opens in new tab)

Can you watch Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams in the UK?

NBA fans in the U.K. will hopefully be able to watch the Knicks vs Cavaliers live stream on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). We say "hopefully" because we can't find the Game 5 on Sky's schedule for Wednesday night, which is showing Game 4 for some reason.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £24/month to add those channels. You'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now (opens in new tab) Sports streaming service. Pricing starts at £11.98 for day & mobile month membership, with month-long access for £34.99.

Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can catch the Knicks vs Cavaliers live stream on TSN (opens in new tab). It's airing on TSN1 at 7 p.m. ET.

Can you watch Knicks vs Cavaliers live streams in Australia?

Aussies can watch the 2023 Playoff live streams on Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), a major destination for NBA action. ESPN Australia, if you get it, is another means.

Kayo offers a 14-day free trial for both its Basic and Premium plans, more than enough time to confirm they're actually showing the games. The Kayo One package costs $25 per month thereafter, and Kayo Basic is $30.

The $35 per month Premium Kayo plan gives you all the same things as the normal plan, but it offers three simultaneous streams. The Basic plan gives you two streams at the same time.

